Sindh’s Bonded Labour Crisis: Women And Agricultural Workers Most Affected

Women and girls, as well as the health, education, and agriculture sectors in Sindh province, have been significantly impacted by social, economic, and political systems dominated by feudal and tribal leaders.

Women and girls, as well as the health, education, and agriculture sectors in Sindh province, have been significantly impacted by social, economic, and political systems dominated by feudal and tribal leaders. These leaders hold considerable power in legislative assemblies and bureaucratic institutions.

Press Conference Highlights Bonded Labour Issues

Hari Welfare Association President Akram Ali Khaskheli addressed a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday. He highlighted that women in rural areas are being victimized in every aspect of life, suffering social, economic, and political injustice due to the non-implementation of laws designed to protect peasants and rural workers.

Ineffective Implementation of Bonded Labour Act

Khaskheli criticized the ineffective implementation of the Sindh Bonded Labour System Abolition Act 2015. This failure has led to peasants repeatedly approaching local courts to secure the release of family members from the custody of landlords. According to Khaskheli, 12,116 bonded labourers were freed from the agriculture sector between 2014 and 2023, with 33 percent of them being women. These women have faced severe hardships, including economic exploitation, physical abuse, and denial of their rights to education, voting, and choosing their own spouses.

MUST READ: Opposition Leader Criticizes Imran Khan’s Party Amid Protests In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ineffectiveness of District Vigilance Committees

The press statement also noted that district vigilance committees established under the Sindh Bonded Labour System Abolition Act have not been effective in rescuing bonded labourers or supporting those released by local courts.

Low Wages and Economic Exploitation

Samina Khaskheli, joint secretary of the Azad Hariani Labour Union, reported that agricultural and female workers are still earning less than Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 10,000 per month despite working 12-hour days. She pointed out that workers are receiving PKR 10,000, even though the Sindh government has set a minimum wage of PKR 37,000 per month.

Limited Access to Financial Resources for Women Farmers

Women farmers typically have limited access to financial resources such as loans and subsidies. This restriction prevents them from investing in modern farming techniques or technology. Women in rural Sindh often rely on traditional methods due to their lack of access to capital and modern farming equipment.

(WITH INPUTS WITH ANI)

ALSO READ: China’s Destabilizing Moves: US And Lithuania React To South China Sea Tensions