Monday, November 4, 2024
Nine Killed In Indonesia After Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Volcano Errupts

At least six people have lost their lives following a powerful eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Flores Island in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province.

Nine Killed In Indonesia After Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Volcano Errupts

At least nine people have lost their lives following a powerful eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Flores Island in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province. The volcano erupted late Sunday night, releasing plumes of lava, volcanic ash, and molten rock, prompting authorities to evacuate nearby villages and raise the alert level to the highest, level IV, according to The Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Hadi Wijaya, a PVMBG spokesperson, reported that the eruption occurred at 11:57 p.m. local time, followed by power outages, heavy rain, and intense lightning, which created panic among residents. Fiery lava flows and volcanic rocks impacted communities within a four-kilometer radius, causing extensive damage to homes and property in nearby villages.

Social media images reveal a scene of devastation, with volcanic debris covering houses in villages such as Hokeng, where fires ignited by hot volcanic material have ravaged structures. Initially, authorities reported nine fatalities, but this figure was later revised to six following an assessment by local officials.

Heronimus Lamawuran, an East Flores district official, confirmed that evacuations began early Monday, moving residents to safer areas about 20 kilometers from the volcano. Authorities are still assessing the full impact, including the number of evacuees and extent of property damage.

Indonesia, situated along the seismically active “Pacific Ring of Fire,” frequently experiences volcanic eruptions. This recent event follows a series of eruptions in 2024, including those of Mount Ibu in Halmahera and Ruang volcano in North Sulawesi, which forced thousands to evacuate. In May, flash floods and lava flows from Mount Marapi in West Sumatra resulted in over 60 fatalities, underscoring the risks communities face in this geologically active region.

As evacuation efforts continue, Indonesian authorities are focused on ensuring the safety of affected residents and monitoring Mount Lewotobi for further volcanic activity.

Filed under

Flores Island Indonesia Volcano Erruption Laki Laki Six killed
