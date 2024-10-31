Six Rohingya Casualties Reported After Boat Carrying Nearly 100 Arrives At Indonesia’s Shores

Six people have tragically died as nearly 100 Rohingya refugees arrived by boat in Aceh province, Indonesia, according to local fishing community reports on Thursday.

Latest Wave of Rohingya Arrivals

This incident marks the most recent surge in Rohingya arrivals in Southeast Asia. Miftach Tjut Adek, the chief of the community, informed Reuters that the 96 newcomers, including seven children, remain stranded at a local beach in eastern Aceh on Sumatra island. “There is no solution yet, they are still at the beach,” Miftach stated.

UNHCR Calls for Action

In response to the situation, the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, has urged the Indonesian government to ensure the safety of the arrivals. A spokesperson for UNHCR confirmed that they are providing assistance to the Rohingya in collaboration with local authorities. Notably, Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention and has indicated that it cannot be compelled to accept refugees, calling for neighboring countries to share the burden.

Persecution and Risky Journeys

Many Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar, where they face severe persecution as they are viewed as foreign intruders and are denied citizenship. They often embark on perilous sea voyages seeking refuge in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. Last year, over 2,000 Rohingya reached Indonesia, a significant increase compared to the previous four years combined. However, the influx has sparked frustration among local communities, leading to instances of rejection for some of the newcomers. Every year, members of this persecuted minority risk their lives on treacherous journeys across the sea.

