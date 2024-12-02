Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
‘So Sorry,’ Says Alaska Airlines As Their Website And App Face Technical Glitch Leaving Passengers Stranded

Alaska Airlines experienced a significant IT issue on Monday, affecting its website, mobile app, and operational systems. Passengers encountered difficulties booking flights and completing check-ins, prompting many to express their frustrations on X (formerly Twitter).

Several users took to X to share their dissatisfaction with the disruptions. One user commented, “You can’t promote Black Friday deals, Alaska Air, while your website is crashing.”

Another wrote, “Alaska Air is running a cyber sale, but of course, the website is down.”

A third person added, “Alaska Air today: Great sale! But also, good luck because our website isn’t working.”

Alaska Airlines Addresses the Issue

Responding to the concerns, Alaska Airlines acknowledged the technical problems via X. “We are sorry for the inconvenience. Our IT team is aware of the issue and actively working to resolve it,” the airline replied to one customer.

In another response, the airline suggested users attempt to access the website later, adding, “We’ve heard things are loading very slowly right now.”

This is not the first time Alaska Airlines has faced technical issues. In September 2024, an IT problem grounded flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Additionally, a cybersecurity breach in August 2024 caused widespread flight disruptions.

The repeated incidents have raised concerns among passengers about the airline’s technological resilience and reliability.

