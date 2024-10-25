South Korea Slams Russia-North Korea Defense Pact, Warns of Troop Threats

South Korea has voiced deep concerns over Russia’s potential defense agreement with North Korea, escalating regional and global tension as North Korean troops reportedly appear in Russia for deployment in Ukraine.

South Korea’s government has expressed “grave concern” following a unanimous vote by Russia’s lower house of parliament on Thursday to approve a defense treaty with North Korea. The pact between Moscow and Pyongyang commits both nations to offer “mutual assistance” if either is attacked, raising alarms over the potential for North Korean troops to be involved in Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The treaty is now expected to pass Russia’s upper house without resistance.

In a strongly-worded statement on Friday, South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded “the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and the cessation of illegal cooperation.” The ministry also confirmed its intent to collaborate with the international community to counter any further military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and warned of additional measures as military alliances evolve.

President Yoon Condemns North Korean Troop Deployment

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned North Korea’s alleged deployment of forces to assist Russia, describing it as a “provocation that threatens global security.” During a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Yoon raised the possibility of South Korea offering military aid to Ukraine.

“If North Korea dispatches special forces to Ukraine as part of its cooperation with Russia, we will support Ukraine in stages and review necessary measures to ensure security on the Korean Peninsula,” Yoon stated. He added that while South Korea had refrained from directly supplying lethal weapons, this position might change depending on the extent of North Korean military activities in Russia.

Reports Indicate North Korean Troops Are in Russia

Reports from U.S. and South Korean officials on Wednesday indicated the presence of 3,000 North Korean soldiers in several Russian locations, adding to concerns of North Korean involvement in Ukraine’s war. Ukraine’s military intelligence service confirmed on Thursday that North Korean forces trained in Russia have already been stationed in the Kursk region, a hotbed of conflict along the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russia and North Korea Remain Defiant

As the BRICS summit concluded in Kazan on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided addressing satellite images reportedly showing North Korean troop movements. Putin, who established a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a June visit to Pyongyang, emphasized that the defense arrangement between Russia and North Korea was “our business.”

North Korea’s UN mission in New York dismissed claims of troop deployments to Russia, labeling them “groundless, stereotyped rumours.” This dismissal comes despite satellite and intelligence reports from Ukraine suggesting otherwise.

The deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea raises significant geopolitical implications, especially as Western and regional powers assess how to respond. South Korea’s indication of potential support for Ukraine marks a critical pivot from its non-lethal support stance, aligning more directly with NATO interests amid Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.