South Korea To Remove Concrete Barriers After Deadly Jeju Air Crash

South Korea's Transport Ministry announced it would take down the concrete barriers at Muan and eight other airports around the country.

South Korea is taking urgent steps to redesign its airport infrastructure in the wake of the tragic Muan International Airport plane crash, which claimed 179 lives, the deadliest air disaster in South Korean history.

The accident happened on December 29, 2023. A Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air slammed into a concrete barrier at the end of the runway and made a failed emergency landing, causing an explosion. The government has since reviewed the safety standards of the airport and is in the process of implementing significant reforms.

Concrete Barriers to be Replaced

Among the most important discoveries of the investigation was the concrete embankment at the end of Muan International Airport’s runway, according to experts who said it heightened the impact of the crash. This embankment was home to a localizer, an important component of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) that aids aircraft in finding their way while landing. The aircraft overshot the runway and crashed, but the presence of this solid barrier made the impact much more catastrophic than it might have been otherwise.

After the probe, South Korea’s Transport Ministry announced it would take down the concrete barriers at Muan and eight other airports around the country. These barriers, which supported similar localizer systems, will be replaced with more lightweight or breakable structures. In Muan’s case, the localizer will be “reinstalled using breakable structures,” ensuring that if an aircraft strikes the barrier, it will give way rather than causing severe damage.

The ministry has also ordered modifications to runway safety areas at seven airports, including Muan and Jeju International Airport. These safety zones, which are designed to minimize damage in the event of a runway overrun, were found to be insufficient at some locations. The recommended length for these safety areas is 240 meters, but Muan’s safety zone was only 200 meters long before the crash.

In a drive to make airports safer, the Transport Ministry is also making all airports comply with the requirements of having at least a 240-meter safety zone. This will be part of airport reviews and infrastructure upgrades spanning South Korea.

Cause of Crash Investigation

Although the cause of the crash is still being investigated, a number of factors suggest potential contributing factors. The aircraft’s recorders stopped working four minutes prior to the crash, according to flight data and voice recorders in the cockpit, leaving investigators with little information during those last few minutes. Questions were raised about whether the pilot’s report of a bird strike during an initial landing attempt prior to the crash contributed to the incident. Authorities are doing everything they can to find the disaster’s primary cause, though, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities are examining the safety standards at Muan and Jeju International Airport, two of the busiest airports in the nation, in addition to making modifications to the barriers and safety zones. Similar localizer systems have also been discovered at Jeju, the second-largest airport in South Korea, which could be dangerous in the case of an accident. In order to prevent becoming hazardous obstacles during an emergency landing, these systems—which are essential for helping aircraft make low-visibility landings—will also undergo structural modifications.

The tragic crash has left South Korea in mourning. The Boeing 737-800 had 179 people on board, including passengers ranging in age from three to 78, with most of the casualties being middle-aged adults. Only two cabin crew members survived the disaster. The incident has prompted a wave of grief and calls for greater accountability, particularly concerning the state of the runway safety areas and the role of the concrete embankment in making the crash more lethal.

In a separate development, authorities have also launched an investigation into the former president of Korea Airports Corporation, Son Chang-wan, whose office oversaw the renovation of Muan Airport’s infrastructure. While Son was not under investigation for the crash, he was found dead in his home in what authorities suspect to be a suicide. The news has further added to the tragic nature of the crash and the ongoing investigation into airport safety practices.

