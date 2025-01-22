‘I Don’t Want To Stop’: Trump Defends H-1B Visas For Competent Workers

President Donald Trump voiced support for the H-1B visa program, emphasizing the need for skilled professionals in various industries. However, his new executive order ending birthright citizenship creates challenges for families of temporary visa holders, sparking debate.

During a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his nuanced stance on the H-1B visa program. Speaking alongside Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Trump emphasized the importance of welcoming “competent people” into the United States while acknowledging the ongoing debate surrounding the program.

President Trump remarked, “I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. I don’t want to stop…”

Trump underscored that the program extends beyond tech, benefiting various industries. “We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the program very well. I use the program. Maître d’s, wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters—you’ve got to get the best people,” he added. He also noted that industries such as engineering, with employers like NASA, heavily rely on skilled foreign professionals.

The H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields, remains a contentious topic within Trump’s support base. While business leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk advocate for the program to attract top talent, critics argue that it undercuts American workers and reduces job opportunities for U.S. citizens. Trump sought to address this divide, stating, “By bringing in quality people, we’re expanding businesses, and that takes care of everybody.”

Birthright Citizenship: A Different Position

Whereas Trump expressed support for the H-1B visa program, his administration was tougher on immigration by introducing a new executive order called “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.” The order, which was issued on the first day of his second term, removes birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. unless at least one parent is an American citizen or a green card holder.

This change, effective February 20, will affect the families of those holding temporary visas, including H-1B visa holders. The new policy will no longer consider children born in the United States to nonpermanent residents or non-citizens as U.S. citizens. This move has been met with considerable controversy, and critics argue that it could pose legal and social problems for immigrant families.

Consequences For H-1B Visa Holders

The executive order has direct implications for those persons on temporary visas, with a question now hanging over their future here. Families are being impacted by the H-1B visa program as children born in the U.S. no longer gain automatic citizenship rights. This change may deter foreign professionals from choosing a job option within the U.S. based upon an H-1B.

President Trump’s dual approach to immigration reflects a balancing act between fostering economic growth through skilled immigration and addressing concerns about the preservation of American jobs and citizenship rights. While his support for the H-1B visa program signals recognition of its importance to industries, the restriction on birthright citizenship underscores his administration’s commitment to tightening immigration policies.

ALSO READ | How The Alien Enemies Act Of 1798 Could Impact Immigration Policy