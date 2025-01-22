Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘I Don’t Want To Stop’: Trump Defends H-1B Visas For Competent Workers

President Donald Trump voiced support for the H-1B visa program, emphasizing the need for skilled professionals in various industries. However, his new executive order ending birthright citizenship creates challenges for families of temporary visa holders, sparking debate.

‘I Don’t Want To Stop’: Trump Defends H-1B Visas For Competent Workers

During a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his nuanced stance on the H-1B visa program. Speaking alongside Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Trump emphasized the importance of welcoming “competent people” into the United States while acknowledging the ongoing debate surrounding the program.

President Trump remarked, “I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. I don’t want to stop…”

Trump underscored that the program extends beyond tech, benefiting various industries. “We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the program very well. I use the program. Maître d’s, wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters—you’ve got to get the best people,” he added. He also noted that industries such as engineering, with employers like NASA, heavily rely on skilled foreign professionals.

The H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields, remains a contentious topic within Trump’s support base. While business leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk advocate for the program to attract top talent, critics argue that it undercuts American workers and reduces job opportunities for U.S. citizens. Trump sought to address this divide, stating, “By bringing in quality people, we’re expanding businesses, and that takes care of everybody.”

Birthright Citizenship: A Different Position

Whereas Trump expressed support for the H-1B visa program, his administration was tougher on immigration by introducing a new executive order called “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.” The order, which was issued on the first day of his second term, removes birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. unless at least one parent is an American citizen or a green card holder.

This change, effective February 20, will affect the families of those holding temporary visas, including H-1B visa holders. The new policy will no longer consider children born in the United States to nonpermanent residents or non-citizens as U.S. citizens. This move has been met with considerable controversy, and critics argue that it could pose legal and social problems for immigrant families.

Consequences For H-1B Visa Holders

The executive order has direct implications for those persons on temporary visas, with a question now hanging over their future here. Families are being impacted by the H-1B visa program as children born in the U.S. no longer gain automatic citizenship rights. This change may deter foreign professionals from choosing a job option within the U.S. based upon an H-1B.

President Trump’s dual approach to immigration reflects a balancing act between fostering economic growth through skilled immigration and addressing concerns about the preservation of American jobs and citizenship rights. While his support for the H-1B visa program signals recognition of its importance to industries, the restriction on birthright citizenship underscores his administration’s commitment to tightening immigration policies.

ALSO READ | How The Alien Enemies Act Of 1798 Could Impact Immigration Policy

Filed under

donald trump

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Will $500B Stargate AI Infrastructure Project Help Cure Cancer

Will $500B Stargate AI Infrastructure Project Help Cure Cancer

The Sacred Practice Of Kalpavas At Maha Kumbh Mela: Here’s What You Need To Know

The Sacred Practice Of Kalpavas At Maha Kumbh Mela: Here’s What You Need To Know

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Quad Meeting In Donald Trump’s Reign: Reaffirms Its Stance On Promoting Peace Especially Maritime

Quad Meeting In Donald Trump’s Reign: Reaffirms Its Stance On Promoting Peace Especially Maritime

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox