Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Thanks PM Modi For His Congratulatory Message

Following his win in sri Lankan elections, newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following latter’s victory in the presidential elections.

Taking to X, Dissanayake said “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region.”

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Dissanayake’s win in a post on X, highlighting Sri Lanka’s significance in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which promotes cooperative measures for the sustainable use of oceans and aims to ensure a safe and stable maritime domain.

Meanwhile, Anura Kumara Dissanayake is the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party and was declared the winner of the election on Sunday. Thus, making him the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Anura Kumara Dissanayake Wins Sri Lankan Presidency, Signaling Historic Shift from Political Establishment

He triumphed over Sajith Premadasa in the country’s first-ever presidential election run-off, incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe finished third and was eliminated after the first round, marking his third unsuccessful attempt at the presidency following previous bids in 1999 and 2005.

Must Read: Sri Lanka Presidential Election 2024: Key Candidates and Issues Amid Post-Economic Collapse

(With Inputs From ANI)

