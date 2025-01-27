Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Starting January 27, Starbucks is rolling out a series of changes designed to enhance the in-store experience for customers, with a focus on sustainability and community. These updates include the return of ceramic mugs, free refills, a revamped condiment bar, and new policies to ensure a cleaner, safer environment.

Starting January 27, Starbucks has rolled out a series of new and returning initiatives aimed at fostering a more welcoming atmosphere, promoting sustainability, and encouraging a sense of community in its cafes. The updates include improvements to the “for here” experience, which now offers customers greater flexibility, convenience, and sustainability options when visiting their local Starbucks.

The Return of Ceramic Mugs for In-Store Orders

As part of its renewed commitment to sustainability, Starbucks is reintroducing the use of ceramic mugs and glasses for in-store orders. When placing an order, customers will be asked whether their drink is for here or to go. All in-store orders will be served in a ceramic mug, a glass, or a customer’s reusable cup brought from home. This change reflects Starbucks’ effort to reduce waste and encourage customers to stay and enjoy their drinks.

Starbucks previously phased out in-store drinkware during the COVID-19 pandemic but began reintroducing personal reusable cups through a contactless method in late 2020. This marks the first time in five years that Starbucks will serve in-store drinks in a ceramic mug or glass, reaffirming the company’s push for sustainability and reducing single-use plastic.

Starbucks Introducing Unlimited Free Refills on Coffee and Tea

It is also introducing a new perk for customers enjoying their drinks inside the cafe: unlimited refills on hot or iced coffee and tea during the same visit. This offer allows patrons to refill their coffee or tea as often as they’d like, making it easier to relax and savor the cafe experience. However, Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, flavored Iced Tea, and Starbucks Refreshers are excluded from the refill offer. To ensure the initiative is in line with Starbucks’ sustainability goals, refills must be served in the customer’s reusable cup or for-here drinkware—plastic to-go cups are not eligible for refills.

Starbucks Brings Back Condiment Bar to Personalize Your Drink

Starbucks has also brought back its condiment bar, allowing customers to personalize their drinks with various creamers, milks, and sweeteners. Customers are encouraged to experiment with different add-ons to create their perfect drink. If a desired milk or syrup is not available at the condiment bar, Starbucks encourages customers to ask their baristas for options. This return to self-service not only reduces waste but gives customers more control over their coffee experience.

Clean and Safe Environment

Listening to feedback from both customers and employees, Starbucks has made additional efforts to create a clean and safe environment. The company has implemented a new Coffeehouse Code of Conduct in response to concerns about the comfort and safety of communal spaces. Under this new policy, non-customers are prohibited from loitering in areas such as cafes, patios, or restrooms. In addition, the policy bans smoking, vaping, alcohol use, and harassment of any kind, ensuring that the space remains comfortable and welcoming for all.

