Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Starting January 27, Starbucks is rolling out a series of changes designed to enhance the in-store experience for customers, with a focus on sustainability and community. These updates include the return of ceramic mugs, free refills, a revamped condiment bar, and new policies to ensure a cleaner, safer environment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Starbucks is rolling out a set of changes designed to enhance in-store experience for customers, with focus on sustainability and community.


Starting January 27, Starbucks has rolled out a series of new and returning initiatives aimed at fostering a more welcoming atmosphere, promoting sustainability, and encouraging a sense of community in its cafes. The updates include improvements to the “for here” experience, which now offers customers greater flexibility, convenience, and sustainability options when visiting their local Starbucks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Return of Ceramic Mugs for In-Store Orders

As part of its renewed commitment to sustainability, Starbucks is reintroducing the use of ceramic mugs and glasses for in-store orders. When placing an order, customers will be asked whether their drink is for here or to go. All in-store orders will be served in a ceramic mug, a glass, or a customer’s reusable cup brought from home. This change reflects Starbucks’ effort to reduce waste and encourage customers to stay and enjoy their drinks.

Starbucks previously phased out in-store drinkware during the COVID-19 pandemic but began reintroducing personal reusable cups through a contactless method in late 2020. This marks the first time in five years that Starbucks will serve in-store drinks in a ceramic mug or glass, reaffirming the company’s push for sustainability and reducing single-use plastic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starbucks Introducing Unlimited Free Refills on Coffee and Tea

It is also introducing a new perk for customers enjoying their drinks inside the cafe: unlimited refills on hot or iced coffee and tea during the same visit. This offer allows patrons to refill their coffee or tea as often as they’d like, making it easier to relax and savor the cafe experience. However, Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, flavored Iced Tea, and Starbucks Refreshers are excluded from the refill offer. To ensure the initiative is in line with Starbucks’ sustainability goals, refills must be served in the customer’s reusable cup or for-here drinkware—plastic to-go cups are not eligible for refills.

Starbucks Brings Back Condiment Bar to Personalize Your Drink

Starbucks has also brought back its condiment bar, allowing customers to personalize their drinks with various creamers, milks, and sweeteners. Customers are encouraged to experiment with different add-ons to create their perfect drink. If a desired milk or syrup is not available at the condiment bar, Starbucks encourages customers to ask their baristas for options. This return to self-service not only reduces waste but gives customers more control over their coffee experience.

Clean and Safe Environment

Listening to feedback from both customers and employees, Starbucks has made additional efforts to create a clean and safe environment. The company has implemented a new Coffeehouse Code of Conduct in response to concerns about the comfort and safety of communal spaces. Under this new policy, non-customers are prohibited from loitering in areas such as cafes, patios, or restrooms. In addition, the policy bans smoking, vaping, alcohol use, and harassment of any kind, ensuring that the space remains comfortable and welcoming for all.

Also Read: Is Starbucks Exiting India? Here’s What Tata Consumer Products Has To Say

Filed under

Starbucks

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

Saudi Arabia Opens Holy Cities Mecca And Medina To Foreign Investors With These Limits

Saudi Arabia Opens Holy Cities Mecca And Medina To Foreign Investors With These Limits

Entertainment

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox