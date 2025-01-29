Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Sunita Williams, Stranded In Space For 237 Days, Tries To ‘Remember How to Walk’

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024, recently shared her experiences with students from Needham High School.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024, recently shared her experiences with students from Needham High School. The prolonged stay, caused by spacecraft issues, has left her trying to remember how to walk as she awaits her return to Earth in the spring of 2025.

Living Without Basic Earthly Habits

Speaking on January 27, Williams explained the challenges of living in space for an extended period. “I’ve been up here long enough right now I’ve been trying to remember what it’s like to walk. I haven’t walked. I haven’t sat down. I haven’t laid down. You don’t have to. You can just close your eyes and float where you are right here,” she said.

Williams admitted that the extended stay was unexpected. “We knew that it would be probably a month or so, honestly. But the extended stay was just a little bit different,” she remarked, adding that it was “a bit of a shock.” Fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, 61, is also stranded with her.

The duo’s return to Earth has been delayed due to mechanical issues with their spacecraft, which had to be sent back without them. NASA has confirmed that the spacecraft intended to bring them home will not be ready for launch until at least late March 2025.

SpaceX Collaboration for Return Mission

The Dragon capsule designated for their return arrived at the ISS in September 2024. NASA, in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is working to prepare the capsule for the mission. Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, expressed appreciation for SpaceX’s efforts: “We appreciate the hard work by the SpaceX team to expand the Dragon fleet in support of our missions and the flexibility of the station program and expedition crews as we work together to complete the new capsule’s readiness for flight.”

Despite the challenges, NASA and SpaceX are optimistic about bringing Williams and Wilmore back safely by spring 2025. Until then, Williams continues to adapt to the unique lifestyle aboard the ISS, inspiring students and space enthusiasts alike with her resilience.

Filed under

Sunita Williams

