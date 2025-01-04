Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Syria To Resume International Flights At Damascus Airport After Assad’s Ouster

Damascus International Airport is set to welcome international flights again, following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced the reopening, highlighting rehabilitation efforts at key airports with international collaboration.

Syria’s Damascus Airport is set to resume international flights, marking a major step towards reopening the country to global travel. The announcement comes shortly after the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

“We are pleased to announce the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting Tuesday,” said Ashhad al-Salibi, head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, as quoted by state news agency Sana.

Al-Salibi also reassured airlines that rehabilitation efforts were underway at both Aleppo and Damascus airports, in collaboration with international partners, to ensure they meet global standards for welcoming flights from around the world.

Domestic flights have also resumed, further speeding up connectivity within the war-torn country. In a notable development, Qatar Airways has announced its return to Syria after nearly 13 years, with plans to operate three weekly flights to Damascus starting Tuesday. Doha has reportedly extended support to Syria’s new authorities in re-establishing operations at the airport.

International humanitarian efforts have also picked up momentum. An Egyptian aid plane landed in Damascus on Saturday, carrying 15 tons of essential supplies, including tents, blankets, food, and medical aid. The shipment, facilitated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, underscores Egypt’s commitment to supporting Syria in its time of need. Similarly, Saudi Arabia launched a humanitarian air bridge to Syria, delivering crucial food, shelter, and medical supplies.

The resumption of international flights and growing international support are seen as steps towards rebuilding and reintegrating Syria into the global community.

