World’s Oldest Person Tomiko Itooka Dies At 116 In Japan

Tomiko Itooka, the world’s oldest living person, died at the age of 116, the city of Ashiya, Japan, announced on Saturday, January 4. She peacefully died at a nursing home on December 29, where she had been living since 2019.

Born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka, Japan, Itooka’s extraordinary life spanned over a century and saw her witness monumental historical events, from world wars to remarkable technological advancements. She was recognized as the world’s oldest living person after the passing of Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who died in August 2024 at the age of 117.

Ashiya Mayor Ryosuke Takashima expressed his condolences, saying Ms. Itooka gave a lot to the community through her life. “She gave us strength and hope by living such a long life,” said the 27-year-old mayor, thanking her for having inspired generations by staying strong for so long.

Experienced many significant historic events

Tomiko Itooka’s life started in the first quarter of the 20th century, some four months after the Ford Model T was out in the American market. A Japanese citizen, Tomiko saw how her country changed from a powerless nation to one that became a world imperialist power, with its crushing defeat in World War II, to an industrial and economic giant within a short time. Her life also spanned the transformation of Japan into an unarmed democracy.

Itooka ran the family textile business when World War II broke out, and her husband, Kenji Itooka, worked in Korea that then belonged to the empire. Together with her husband, she has four children of their own, and she was an accomplished grandmother for five grandchildren as well.

Tomiko Itooka became a symbol of longevity in her later years. She was active well into her 80s, hiking and enjoying the outdoors. At 100, she was climbing the stone steps of her local Shinto shrine without the aid of a cane. When asked about her secret to a long life, she credited eating bananas and drinking Calpis, a milky Japanese soft drink.

Japan’s old Age trends

Itooka’s life and old age are no exception to this general trend, as Japan has some of the oldest people in the world. Japan has more than 95,000 centenarians, with official data from September, and these are mostly female, at 88%. In any case, Japan is having a hard time because of this aging population; the medical and welfare costs are high, and so is the concern over the diminishing workforce.

The death of Itooka marks the end of an era for those who followed her remarkable journey through the 20th and 21st centuries. She was not only the oldest living person but also a living testament to the perseverance and adaptability of the human spirit. Her life inspired many in her community and beyond, offering hope and encouragement to those around her.

