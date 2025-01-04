Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

World’s Oldest Person Tomiko Itooka Dies At 116 In Japan

Itooka’s old age highlights Japan’s aging population, with over 95,000 centenarians, mainly women, causing concerns over rising medical costs and a shrinking workforce.

World’s Oldest Person Tomiko Itooka Dies At 116 In Japan

Tomiko Itooka, the world’s oldest living person, died at the age of 116, the city of Ashiya, Japan, announced on Saturday, January 4. She peacefully died at a nursing home on December 29, where she had been living since 2019.

Born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka, Japan, Itooka’s extraordinary life spanned over a century and saw her witness monumental historical events, from world wars to remarkable technological advancements. She was recognized as the world’s oldest living person after the passing of Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who died in August 2024 at the age of 117.

Ashiya Mayor Ryosuke Takashima expressed his condolences, saying Ms. Itooka gave a lot to the community through her life. “She gave us strength and hope by living such a long life,” said the 27-year-old mayor, thanking her for having inspired generations by staying strong for so long.

Experienced many significant historic events

Tomiko Itooka’s life started in the first quarter of the 20th century, some four months after the Ford Model T was out in the American market. A Japanese citizen, Tomiko saw how her country changed from a powerless nation to one that became a world imperialist power, with its crushing defeat in World War II, to an industrial and economic giant within a short time. Her life also spanned the transformation of Japan into an unarmed democracy.

Itooka ran the family textile business when World War II broke out, and her husband, Kenji Itooka, worked in Korea that then belonged to the empire. Together with her husband, she has four children of their own, and she was an accomplished grandmother for five grandchildren as well.

Tomiko Itooka became a symbol of longevity in her later years. She was active well into her 80s, hiking and enjoying the outdoors. At 100, she was climbing the stone steps of her local Shinto shrine without the aid of a cane. When asked about her secret to a long life, she credited eating bananas and drinking Calpis, a milky Japanese soft drink.

Japan’s old Age trends

Itooka’s life and old age are no exception to this general trend, as Japan has some of the oldest people in the world. Japan has more than 95,000 centenarians, with official data from September, and these are mostly female, at 88%. In any case, Japan is having a hard time because of this aging population; the medical and welfare costs are high, and so is the concern over the diminishing workforce.

The death of Itooka marks the end of an era for those who followed her remarkable journey through the 20th and 21st centuries. She was not only the oldest living person but also a living testament to the perseverance and adaptability of the human spirit. Her life inspired many in her community and beyond, offering hope and encouragement to those around her.

ALSO READ: Venus Dazzles Above Moon in Rare Night Sky Event; Stuns Stargazers Worldwide

Filed under

Japan Tomiko Itooka World's Oldest Person

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi LG Approves Appointment of Waqf Board CEO Amid Criticism Over Delays

Delhi LG Approves Appointment of Waqf Board CEO Amid Criticism Over Delays

Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar’s Murder: Key Accused His Cousin, Arrested

Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar’s Murder: Key Accused His Cousin, Arrested

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends 3 Accused In CID Custody Till Jan 18

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends 3 Accused In CID Custody Till Jan 18

Pani Puri Vendors Issue GST Notice As Digital Payments Push Turnover Beyond Rs 40 Lakh

Pani Puri Vendors Issue GST Notice As Digital Payments Push Turnover Beyond Rs 40 Lakh

Chelsea To Miss This Star player For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Season

Chelsea To Miss This Star player For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Season

Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox