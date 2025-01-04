Venus, the brightest planet in the night sky, put on a breathtaking display as it appeared close to the Moon in a rare cosmic event visible from parts of the UK.

Venus, the brightest planet in the night sky, put on a breathtaking display as it appeared close to the Moon in a rare cosmic event visible from parts of the UK and several cities in India as well, including Delhi. Just hours after sunset, the celestial duo captivated onlookers, who rushed to capture and share the magical sight on social media.

Amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

“Look to the southwest after sunset tonight and you’ll see a beautiful sight: Venus and the Moon shining very close together in the twilight. The pair will look gorgeous to the naked eye, but if you have a pair of binoculars handy, they’ll look even more striking through those!”

Look to the south west after sunset tonight & you'll see a beautiful sight: Venus and the Moon shining very close together in the twilight. The pair will look gorgeous to the naked eye, but if you have a pair of binoculars handy they'll look even more striking through those! pic.twitter.com/UJCxWIIpGN — Stuart Atkinson (@mars_stu) January 3, 2025

This celestial event isn’t a one-night wonder. Stargazers will have another chance to witness Venus glowing near the Moon tomorrow night before the planet moves further away from the Sun.

Best pics of tonight's beautiful Moon and Venus twilight conjunction, as seen from Kendal, Cumbria .. pic.twitter.com/HRYAgE22RD — Stuart Atkinson (@mars_stu) January 3, 2025

Venus at Its Brightest

Venus, known as the hottest planet in the solar system, will continue to dazzle stargazers this month. It will reach its maximum distance from the Sun on January 9 or 10, making it even more prominent in the night sky.

But Venus isn’t alone in this celestial spectacle. Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, and even tiny Mercury are also making appearances this month.

On January 5, Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn will align in a stunning planetary parade visible roughly 90 minutes after sunset, according to EarthSky.

Remembering 2023’s ‘Planetary Kiss’

This recent Venus-Moon alignment follows another memorable celestial event in 2023. Stargazers witnessed a “planetary kiss” when Venus and Jupiter—the two brightest planets—appeared to nearly collide in the night sky.

Despite their close appearance from Earth, the two planets were still separated by a staggering 400 million miles (600 million kilometers). This phenomenon, called a “conjunction,” occurs when two celestial objects appear close together in the sky due to their positions relative to Earth.

Expert Insights on Planetary Alignments

“These kinds of alignments in our skies, sometimes known as planet parades, only occur from our perspective here on Earth,” Jake Foster, an astronomy education officer at Royal Museums Greenwich, told MailOnline.

“The planets themselves are not physically aligned in space during these events, meaning that the perceived alignment is unique to our perspective.”

Over the past week, Venus and Jupiter have inched closer together in the west, shortly after sunset. While Venus, the brighter of the two, has moved higher into the sky, Jupiter has been sinking toward the horizon.

Catch the Brightest Stars in the Sky

For those hoping to catch a glimpse, Venus shines six times brighter than Jupiter, which itself is twice as luminous as Sirius—the brightest star in the sky.

Both planets are still visible low on the horizon, so finding an elevated viewing spot free from tall buildings or trees is recommended. While Venus will remain a brilliant fixture in the western sky for several months, Jupiter will soon vanish from view as it dips below the horizon in the coming weeks.

Whether gazing through binoculars or with the naked eye, Venus’s current prominence offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to marvel at the wonders of our night sky. As Venus continues its celestial dance, stargazers are reminded of the beauty and awe the universe has to offer—just a sunset away.