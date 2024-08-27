Taiwan Responds to China-Solomon Islands Effort to Exclude It From Pacific Islands Forum

Recently, Taiwan has expressed regret to reports indicating that China and the Solomon Islands are working to exclude Taiwan from the Pacific Islands Forum.

This statement of MOFA (Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs) came in response to a report by the Australian Newspaper on Monday, which suggested that the Solomon Islands plans to propose a motion at this year’s forum in Tonga to revoke Taiwan’s “development partner” status.

Citing anonymous source, the Australian report claimed, that the Solomon Islands had received direct instructions from Beijing to prevent Taiwan from participating in the 2025 Pacific Islands Forum summit, which is set to be held in Honiara, the Solomon Islands’ capital.

What MOFA Says?

In response to inquiries on Tuesday, Taiwan’s MOFA highlighted that Taiwan has supported PIF partners through financial aid and scholarship programs since joining the organization over two decades ago.

The Ministry also emphasized that Taiwan’s participation in the PIF has consistently adhered to the principles of “diversity and inclusion.”

Meanwhile, since ending its long-standing diplomatic recognition of Taipei in 2019, the Solomon Islands has become a close ally of China, benefiting from substantial development aid and signing a confidential security pact in 2022.

Currently, three PIF members—Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu—maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China’s strategy involves extending its influence in the Pacific through bilateral agreements and economic assistance to island nations. Reports Diplomat. This approach aims to diminish Taiwan’s international presence while bolstering China’s geopolitical influence.

Brief Information On Pacific Islands Forum

For those unversed, Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) is an inter-governmental organization, which focused on enhancing cooperation among Oceania’s countries and territories. Its goals include establishment of a trade bloc and promoting regional peacekeeping efforts.

(With Inputs From ANI)