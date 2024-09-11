Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris for President After Fiery Debate

Pop superstar Taylor Swift declared her support for Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday night. The announcement came shortly after Harris’s intense debate with former President Donald Trump.

Swift’s Endorsement and Support

Swift made her endorsement public through a statement on her Instagram account, which boasts over 280 million followers. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote. She praised Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader,” emphasizing her belief that the country would benefit from “calm and not chaos” under Harris’s leadership.

In her post, Swift also expressed admiration for Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” Swift noted.

The endorsement was underscored by a photo of Swift holding a cat, accompanied by a signature line reading “Childless Cat Lady.” This was a direct reference to Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, who has faced criticism for labeling several Democrats, including Harris, as “miserable childless cat ladies” in 2021.

Response to Misinformation

Swift also addressed recent concerns about misinformation. She revealed that an AI-generated false endorsement of Donald Trump attributed to her had been circulated. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift wrote. She underscored the importance of combating misinformation with transparency, stating, “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Surprise Endorsement

According to two Harris campaign officials who spoke to NBC News, Swift’s timing was unexpected. Despite the surprise, the endorsement follows Swift’s previous support for President Joe Biden and Harris in the 2020 election.

Trump’s Reaction

When asked about Swift’s endorsement, Trump responded with indifference. “I have no idea,” he said, expressing a lack of concern regarding the pop star’s political stance.

Encouragement to Voters

Swift concluded her Instagram post with a call to action for voters. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make,” she wrote. She particularly urged first-time voters to register and vote early, providing links for voter registration and early voting information in her Instagram story.

