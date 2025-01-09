Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

The British Parliament Votes Against The New National Inquiry Into The Rape Gangs

A Conservative attempt to establish a new national inquiry into grooming gangs was rejected in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The British Parliament Votes Against The New National Inquiry Into The Rape Gangs

A Conservative attempt to establish a new national inquiry into grooming gangs was rejected in the House of Commons on Tuesday. The proposed amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing Bill was voted down by 364 votes to 111, a majority of 253.

The Controversial Proposal

The amendment sought to initiate a fresh investigation into grooming gangs, a contentious issue that has garnered significant attention in recent years. However, critics argued that the move was largely symbolic and accused the Tories of using the issue for political leverage rather than genuine reform.

Even if the amendment had passed, it would not have mandated the government to launch the proposed inquiry. Instead, it would have derailed the broader Children’s Wellbeing Bill, which aims to reform children’s care services and improve educational standards.

Labour and Opposition Responses

Labour MPs unanimously opposed the amendment, with party leaders maintaining that inquiries into child sexual exploitation should be conducted locally rather than at the national level. Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips defended the government’s stance, emphasizing that addressing these cases on a local level ensures targeted and actionable outcomes.

Labour has also committed to implementing the recommendations from a prior seven-year national inquiry into child sexual abuse, led by Professor Alexis Jay, which concluded in 2022. The Conservatives, despite commissioning that inquiry, have not acted on its recommendations during their time in office.

Tory and Reform Party Support

Among the 111 MPs who supported the amendment were 101 Conservative MPs and all five members of the Reform Party. Notably, some senior Tory figures, including former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and ex-Home Secretaries James Cleverly and Suella Braverman, abstained from the vote.

Liberal Democrats’ Position

The Liberal Democrats abstained from the vote, expressing concerns about blocking the bill’s broader measures aimed at child safeguarding. However, they announced plans to propose their own amendment at the committee stage, focusing on fully implementing the recommendations from the Alexis Jay inquiry.

Renewed Attention on Grooming Gangs

The debate was reignited following comments by tech mogul Elon Musk, who criticized Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips for their handling of the issue. Musk’s remarks, shared widely on social media, have brought grooming gangs back into the political spotlight.

What’s Next for the Bill?

The Children’s Wellbeing Bill will now proceed to the committee stage, where further amendments may be introduced. While the Conservatives’ bid for a new inquiry was unsuccessful, the vote highlights the ongoing political sensitivity surrounding grooming gangs and child safeguarding issues.

As the debate continues, calls for action—whether through new inquiries or implementing existing recommendations—underscore the urgent need to address these deeply troubling crimes.

Also Read: Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

Filed under

The British Parliament Votes Against The New National Inquiry

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

13 Civilians Killed, Several Injured After Russian Missile Attacks Zaporizhzhia

13 Civilians Killed, Several Injured After Russian Missile Attacks Zaporizhzhia

BOMB Threat: Several Schools In Delhi Receives Threat Via Emails

BOMB Threat: Several Schools In Delhi Receives Threat Via Emails

‘Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

‘Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

Minor Who Was Sentenced To Death, Set Free After 23 Years In Prison

Minor Who Was Sentenced To Death, Set Free After 23 Years In Prison

Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t A Remake’

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox