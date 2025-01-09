The British Parliament Votes Against The New National Inquiry Into The Rape Gangs

A Conservative attempt to establish a new national inquiry into grooming gangs was rejected in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

A Conservative attempt to establish a new national inquiry into grooming gangs was rejected in the House of Commons on Tuesday. The proposed amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing Bill was voted down by 364 votes to 111, a majority of 253.

The Controversial Proposal

The amendment sought to initiate a fresh investigation into grooming gangs, a contentious issue that has garnered significant attention in recent years. However, critics argued that the move was largely symbolic and accused the Tories of using the issue for political leverage rather than genuine reform.

Even if the amendment had passed, it would not have mandated the government to launch the proposed inquiry. Instead, it would have derailed the broader Children’s Wellbeing Bill, which aims to reform children’s care services and improve educational standards.

Labour and Opposition Responses

Labour MPs unanimously opposed the amendment, with party leaders maintaining that inquiries into child sexual exploitation should be conducted locally rather than at the national level. Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips defended the government’s stance, emphasizing that addressing these cases on a local level ensures targeted and actionable outcomes.

Labour has also committed to implementing the recommendations from a prior seven-year national inquiry into child sexual abuse, led by Professor Alexis Jay, which concluded in 2022. The Conservatives, despite commissioning that inquiry, have not acted on its recommendations during their time in office.

Tory and Reform Party Support

Among the 111 MPs who supported the amendment were 101 Conservative MPs and all five members of the Reform Party. Notably, some senior Tory figures, including former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and ex-Home Secretaries James Cleverly and Suella Braverman, abstained from the vote.

Liberal Democrats’ Position

The Liberal Democrats abstained from the vote, expressing concerns about blocking the bill’s broader measures aimed at child safeguarding. However, they announced plans to propose their own amendment at the committee stage, focusing on fully implementing the recommendations from the Alexis Jay inquiry.

Renewed Attention on Grooming Gangs

The debate was reignited following comments by tech mogul Elon Musk, who criticized Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips for their handling of the issue. Musk’s remarks, shared widely on social media, have brought grooming gangs back into the political spotlight.

What’s Next for the Bill?

The Children’s Wellbeing Bill will now proceed to the committee stage, where further amendments may be introduced. While the Conservatives’ bid for a new inquiry was unsuccessful, the vote highlights the ongoing political sensitivity surrounding grooming gangs and child safeguarding issues.

As the debate continues, calls for action—whether through new inquiries or implementing existing recommendations—underscore the urgent need to address these deeply troubling crimes.

