Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘This is nuts’: Vivek Ramaswamy Slams NYC-Pakistan Deal Over Roosevelt Hotel Lease for Migrants

Vivek Ramaswamy has voiced sharp criticism over reports that New York City is leasing Manhattan's iconic Roosevelt Hotel, owned by PIA

‘This is nuts’: Vivek Ramaswamy Slams NYC-Pakistan Deal Over Roosevelt Hotel Lease for Migrants

Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has voiced sharp criticism over reports that New York City is leasing Manhattan’s iconic Roosevelt Hotel, owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), for $220 million to house undocumented migrants. PIA, a state-owned entity, is controlled by the Pakistani government.

“A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government, which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country,” Ramaswamy posted on X (formerly Twitter). He concluded his statement with an emphatic, “This is nuts.”

 NYC-Pakistan Deal: Beginning of A Controversy

The Roosevelt Hotel, a historic property located in the heart of Manhattan, has been closed since 2020 due to low occupancy and urgent renovation needs. Recently, the property reopened under a three-year lease agreement with New York City, which is using it to shelter undocumented immigrants amidst the ongoing housing crisis.

The deal, according to reports, is part of a broader $1.1 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at preventing Pakistan from defaulting on its foreign debt obligations.

Author John LeFevre brought the issue to light, describing the arrangement as a “sweetheart deal” that financially benefits Pakistan. “Prior to this sweetheart deal, the hotel had been closed since 2020, having long struggled with occupancy and in dire need of renovation,” LeFevre wrote on X.

Pakistan to Reap Significant Financial Benefits

Under the agreement, New York City will pay $220 million over three years to lease the Roosevelt Hotel. Pakistan’s Railways and Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, confirmed that the revenue generated through this deal will go directly to the Pakistani government.

In July, Rafique stated, “The lease agreement is expected to generate revenues to the tune of around USD 220 million for the Pakistan government.” He added that the 1,250-room property would be returned to Pakistan once the lease period concludes.

Ramaswamy’s Remark Reflects Concern

Ramaswamy’s remarks reflect growing concerns about the allocation of taxpayer funds and the broader implications of the deal. Critics argue that U.S. taxpayer money is indirectly supporting a foreign government through this lease arrangement, which many find problematic given Pakistan’s history of strained relations with the U.S.

The use of the Roosevelt Hotel to house undocumented migrants has also raised questions about New York City’s handling of the migrant crisis. With thousands of asylum seekers arriving in the city, officials have struggled to provide adequate housing and services, leading to controversial decisions like leasing foreign-owned properties.

A Financial Context

The Roosevelt Hotel lease is only one part of Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy. The country has faced significant financial challenges in recent years, including soaring inflation, dwindling foreign reserves, and mounting debt.

The IMF’s $1.1 billion bailout package is designed to address these economic vulnerabilities, but deals like the Roosevelt Hotel lease have sparked criticism for leveraging international assets to meet short-term financial needs.

The agreement has prompted debates over the ethics and optics of such international leases. On one hand, it provides Pakistan with much-needed revenue, while on the other, it raises questions about the responsibilities of local governments like New York City in addressing domestic crises without inadvertently benefiting foreign governments.

Read More : Trump’s Return: GOP Plans Aggressive Policy Agenda For First 100 Days

Filed under

Migrants NYC-Pakistan Deal Pakistan International Airlines (PIA Roosevelt Hotel Lease Vivek Ramaswamy

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;...

AI’s Mysterious Silence: Why ChatGPT Can’t Use The Name ‘David Mayer’? CHECK IT OUT HERE

AI’s Mysterious Silence: Why ChatGPT Can’t Use The Name ‘David Mayer’? CHECK IT OUT HERE

Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

Karthigai Deepam 2024: Tiruvannamalai Temple Shines Bright Ahead Of Tamil Nadu’s Ancient Festival of Lights

Karthigai Deepam 2024: Tiruvannamalai Temple Shines Bright Ahead Of Tamil Nadu’s Ancient Festival of Lights

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Entertainment

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go Wild | WATCH

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox