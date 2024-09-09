Thousands Protest Against Mexican Judicial Reform

On Sunday, thousands of Mexicans, including court employees and law students, rallied in Mexico City to protest a contentious judicial reform proposal. The proposed reform, which suggests that judges be elected by popular vote, has sparked significant controversy and opposition.

Senate Begins Debate on Judicial Reform

The Senate has begun debating the initiative, which has already been approved by the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal, driven by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his party, aims to overhaul the process for selecting judges for the Supreme Court and other tribunals. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal this Wednesday.

Public and Institutional Reaction

Protesters, chanting “The judiciary will not fall,” marched to the Senate in a show of dissent against the proposed changes. Striking judicial workers have also petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene, although Lopez Obrador has dismissed these requests, arguing they lack legal grounds.

Chief Justice Norma Pina’s Criticism

In a rare public statement, Chief Justice Norma Pina criticized the reform proposal, suggesting it could lead to the “demolition of the judicial branch.” Pina emphasized the need for alternative reform proposals and called on Lopez Obrador and Congress to consider public opinion on the matter.

U.S. Concerns and Financial Market Impact

The proposed judicial reform has also led to diplomatic tensions with the United States. U.S. officials have warned that the reforms could undermine investor confidence in Mexico’s legal system, impacting financial markets.

Lopez Obrador’s Justification for Reform

President Lopez Obrador, who will be succeeded by Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1, argues that the judicial reform is necessary to address what he perceives as a judiciary that primarily serves the interests of the political and economic elite.

