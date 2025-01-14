TikTok Clears Air On App Being Sold To Elon Musk, Calls It ‘Pure Fiction’ Amid Potential Ban

TikTok has refuted a recent report suggesting that China may approve the sale of the social media giant’s US operations to billionaire Elon Musk, labeling the claim as "pure fiction."

TikTok has refuted a recent report suggesting that China may approve the sale of the social media giant’s US operations to billionaire Elon Musk, labeling the claim as “pure fiction.” The statement came in response to a Bloomberg article alleging that Chinese officials are weighing the possibility of selling TikTok’s US operations to Musk amidst ongoing US legal and regulatory pressures.

Background on the Controversy

The Biden administration enacted a law requiring ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to either sell the platform’s US operations or face a ban, citing national security concerns. The law, set to take effect soon, aims to address fears of Chinese surveillance and data harvesting through the video-sharing platform.

ByteDance has consistently denied these allegations and has resisted calls to divest TikTok’s US operations. A TikTok spokesperson dismissed the recent report, telling BBC News, “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction.”

The Alleged Plan Involving Elon Musk

According to Bloomberg, Chinese officials are purportedly considering a scenario in which Musk’s social media company, X (formerly Twitter), could purchase TikTok’s US operations. The report estimated TikTok’s US division to be valued between $40 billion and $50 billion.

However, it remains unclear how Musk, despite being one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, could fund such a transaction. The report also speculated that Musk might need to sell other assets to finance the acquisition. X has not commented on these claims.

US Concerns and Legal Challenges

The US government has long accused TikTok of being a tool for Chinese espionage and propaganda, charges that ByteDance and the Chinese government vehemently deny. The Biden administration has insisted on Chinese divestment as a measure to safeguard user data and curb potential influence.

TikTok has fought back by challenging the divestment law in court, taking the matter to the US Supreme Court. During recent oral arguments, TikTok argued that the legislation unfairly targets the platform and could harm its millions of American users.

Political Implications

Interestingly, former President Donald Trump, who had previously supported banning TikTok during his tenure, now opposes the move. Trump has urged the Supreme Court to delay its ruling until after his potential return to office, advocating for a “political resolution” to the matter. His legal team claims that banning TikTok could inadvertently benefit competitors like Facebook, which Trump has accused of bias during the 2020 election.

With the deadline for ByteDance’s compliance fast approaching, the future of TikTok in the US hangs in the balance. Whether through divestment, legal battles, or political negotiations, the resolution of this high-stakes dispute will have far-reaching implications for global tech and US-China relations.

