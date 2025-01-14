Laurene Powell Jobs, philanthropist and widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, was expected to take part in the sacred ritual of bathing at the Triveni Sangam during the first Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Laurene Powell Jobs, philanthropist and widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, was expected to take part in the sacred ritual of bathing at the Triveni Sangam during the first Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. However, her participation was delayed due to health concerns related to allergies, according to her spiritual guide, Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Swami Kailashanand revealed that Laurene, now known by her Hindu name Kamala, has been deeply immersed in Indian traditions during her stay at his camp. “She is resting in my shivir as she is unwell due to allergies. This is her first experience of being in such a crowded place, but she is eager to participate in the rituals,” Swami Kailashanand told the media.

Laurene arrived in Varanasi earlier and has been engaging in Hindu practices under the guidance of Swami Kailashanand. Her visit includes participating in rituals until January 29, during which she will also don the saffron robes of a sanyasin and join the Akhara’s Peshwai ritual.

A New Identity: Kamala

As a gesture of inclusion into Indian spiritual traditions, Laurene was given the name Kamala and has received the Gotra of her guru. Swami Kailashanand, who regards Laurene as a daughter, expressed his delight in her spiritual journey:

“She respects me as a father and a Guru. This is her second visit to India, and she is eager to learn about our traditions. Her devotion is inspiring, and her interest highlights how Indian spirituality is gaining global acceptance.”

Rituals at the Maha Kumbh

Laurene’s visit includes taking part in the Maha Kumbh’s Shahi Snan on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) and January 29 (Mauni Amavasya). She is also observing Kalpvas, a month-long spiritual practice performed by devotees at the Kumbh. Laurene will offer prayers and immerse herself in meditation during this period, blending her spiritual aspirations with her desire to understand Indian traditions more deeply.

Before arriving at the Kumbh, Laurene was seen offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Accompanied by her guru, she observed the Shivling from outside the sanctum, as per temple traditions.

Swami Kailashanand commented on her dedication, saying:

“She is very spiritual and respectful of our customs. Laurene’s willingness to learn about Indian traditions and her commitment to meditation are remarkable. Her journey symbolizes how Indian spirituality transcends boundaries and resonates globally.”

Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Gathering Like No Other

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years at one of four locations in India, is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. This year’s event, running from January 13 to February 26, holds unique significance due to celestial alignments occurring after 144 years.

Over 1.65 crore devotees took a holy dip on the first day, and the main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) are scheduled for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

