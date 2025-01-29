TikTok Honor Killing: US-born Girl Shot Dead By Father In Pakistan Over Videos

In a tragic incident in Quetta Pakistan, a father has confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter, reportedly over her TikTok videos. The suspect, Anwar ul-Haq, initially claimed his daughter was shot by unidentified gunmen before admitting to the crime, which appears linked to family disapproval of her social media activity.

In a tragic incident in Quetta, Pakistan, a father has confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter, reportedly over her TikTok videos.

A man who recently returned with his family to Pakistan from the United States has confessed to shooting and killing his 15-year-old daughter, reportedly over her TikTok videos. The tragic incident took place on Tuesday in Quetta, a city in southwestern Pakistan, with the suspect initially claiming that unidentified gunmen were responsible for the killing before later admitting his involvement, according to police.

Family Disapproval Behind the Killing

The suspect, identified as Anwar ul-Haq, allegedly shot his American-born daughter after becoming displeased with her social media activity. Police official Babar Baloch explained that Haq initially misled authorities about the circumstances of his daughter’s death, only later confessing to the crime. Investigators revealed that the family had objected to the teenager’s lifestyle, including her social gatherings, attire, and social media presence.

“Our investigation so far has found that the family had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle, and social gathering,” said Zohaib Mohsin, another police investigator. “We have her phone. It is locked. We are probing all aspects, including honour killing.”

Background of the Family’s Return to Pakistan

The family had recently moved back to Balochistan province, having lived in the United States for around 25 years. Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country with conservative values, contrasts with the more liberal atmosphere in the U.S. where the teenager had been creating videos for the platform TikTok. The suspect, Haq, who holds U.S. citizenship, reportedly became upset when his daughter began posting “objectionable” content on the app while still residing in the United States.

Haq further stated that his daughter continued to share videos on TikTok even after the family returned to Pakistan. Authorities are investigating the matter, including whether this could be classified as an honour killing, a term often used to describe violence motivated by a family’s desire to preserve its honor.

Suspects and Legal Proceedings

In connection with the killing, Haq’s brother-in-law has also been arrested. Police have formally charged Anwar ul-Haq with murder, though they have not verified his claim of U.S. citizenship, and they have not confirmed whether the U.S. embassy has been notified about the incident.

The family has declined to comment on the matter when approached by Reuters for a statement.

The Role of Social Media and TikTok in Pakistan

TikTok, a popular social media platform, has millions of users in Pakistan, with over 54 million active users in the country of 241 million. The app has faced multiple bans in Pakistan in recent years due to concerns over content moderation.

This week, hundreds of Pakistani journalists rallied against a proposed law aimed at regulating social media content, which critics argue could further restrict press freedom and increase governmental control over digital platforms. Under the new law, a regulatory authority would oversee investigations and create tribunals. Individuals found guilty of spreading fake news could face up to three years in prison and fines of 2 million rupees (approximately $7,200).

Meanwhile, Pakistan has already implemented measures that limit digital media freedom, including the throttling of internet speeds by telecom authorities. Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has been blocked in the country for over a year.

