Monday, January 6, 2025
Tokyo Restaurateurs Pay $1.3 Million For Bluefin Tuna As Big As ‘Motorbike’ At New Year Auction

This prized tuna is the size and weight of a motorbike and will find its way to the upscale Ginza Onodera restaurants and Nadaman locations across Japan.

Tokyo Restaurateurs Pay $1.3 Million For Bluefin Tuna As Big As ‘Motorbike’ At New Year Auction

A bluefin tuna weighing 276 kilograms (608 pounds) was sold at 207 million yen ($1.3 million; £1 million) at the New Year auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market.

This is the second-most expensive ever sold. The sale occurred since comparable data collection started in 1999. Winning the bid was the Onodera Group, a Michelin-starred sushi restaurant chain.

Tuna to bring Good fortune?

This prized tuna is the size and weight of a motorbike and will find its way to the upscale Ginza Onodera restaurants and Nadaman locations across Japan.

“The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune,” said Shinji Nagao, an official from the Onodera Group.

Speaking to reporters after the auction, Nagao added, “Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year.”

The highest price ever paid at auction was in 2019, when a 278-kilogram bluefin sold for 333.6 million yen.

The buyer was Kiyoshi Kimura, the self-proclaimed “Tuna King” and owner of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain.

About Toyosu Fish Market And Auction

The Toyosu Fish Market, founded in 1935 and known for its early morning tuna auctions, is the world’s largest fish market.

Other seafood was also auctioned at record prices this year, such as Hokkaido sea urchins, which reached 7 million yen, reports the Japan Times.

The annual New Year tuna auction is a key tradition in Japan, attracting competitive bids from top restaurateurs seeking both media attention and industry prestige.

The Onodera Group has dominated the Ichiban Tuna auction for five consecutive years, including a 114 million yen bid for the top tuna last year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, auction prices had plummeted due to the decline in dining out and the restricted operations of restaurants.

However, this year’s whopping bids indicate a revival of the event’s traditional charm.

Filed under

