Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

50 Bangladeshi Judges’ Training In India Axed As Relations With New Delhi Turn Sour

A planned training program for 50 Bangladeshi judges in India has been canceled, following a directive from Bangladesh's Supreme Court. The cancellation comes amid growing diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India, marking a shift in bilateral relations.

50 Bangladeshi Judges’ Training In India Axed As Relations With New Delhi Turn Sour

Bangladesh’s interim government has cancelled scheduled training of 50 lower judiciary judges in India. The scheduled training from February 10 at India’s National Judicial Academy and State Judicial Academy in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled after a notification issued on Sunday. The Indian government was going to bear all the expenses of the programme.

A spokesperson for Bangladesh’s Law Ministry confirmed the cancellation but did not comment further on the decision.

Cancellation Due To Supreme Court Directive

The Daily Star reports that the cancellation was due to directives from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court. The judges chosen for the program were district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions judges, joint district judges, senior assistant judges, and assistant judges.

The move comes at a time when India and Bangladesh are making efforts to maintain cooperation on humanitarian grounds. Recently, both nations agreed to repatriate 95 Indian and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen on January 5, 2025. This repatriation, carried out by their respective coast guards, is seen as a goodwill gesture aimed at easing tensions and fostering ties between the two countries.

Rising Diplomatic Strain

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been under strain since August 5, 2024, when former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi after being ousted by a massive student-led protest. The interim government assumed power on August 8, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

This is where the problem of attacks on members of the Hindu community and their places of worship has been complicated by more recent incidents. New Delhi has taken note of the arrests of a number of Hindu monks, including recently in Bangladesh on sedition charges who was refused bail and is currently behind bars.

Despite all these, the two countries have sought to bridge the gap between them through cooperative activities, such as the repatriation of fishermen set for next week. However, the cancellation of the judicial training program illustrates the fragile nature of the relationship at present.

India and Bangladesh have traditionally been very close, but the changing political and social landscape in Bangladesh has created problems.

ALSO READ | Costco’s Bold Plan: Apartments Above Stores to Tackle LA Housing Crisis

Filed under

Bangladesh

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Jallikattu: The Ancient Bull-Taming Sport That Defines Tamil Nadu’s Pride During Pongal Festival

Jallikattu: The Ancient Bull-Taming Sport That Defines Tamil Nadu’s Pride During Pongal Festival

Rural Development Takes Centre Stage As NABARD Chairman Speaks At Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

Rural Development Takes Centre Stage As NABARD Chairman Speaks At Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

What Is Gen Beta? India’s First Baby Of The New Generation Born In Aizawl

What Is Gen Beta? India’s First Baby Of The New Generation Born In Aizawl

OYO New Rules Implemented In Meerut: Will Other Cities Follow?

OYO New Rules Implemented In Meerut: Will Other Cities Follow?

Instagrammer Kristen Fischer Struggles With India’s Delayed Dinner Party Tradition – But Why?

Instagrammer Kristen Fischer Struggles With India’s Delayed Dinner Party Tradition – But Why?

Entertainment

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The Air On Botox Joke

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox