Saturday, January 4, 2025
Crackdown On Illegal Migrants: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Dwarka

The Dwarka District Police, under the leadership of DCP Ankit Singh, IPS, intensified its crackdown on illegal immigrants, leading to the apprehension and deportation of five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children.

The Dwarka District Police, under the leadership of DCP Ankit Singh, IPS, intensified its crackdown on illegal immigrants, leading to the apprehension and deportation of five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children. This operation is part of a broader initiative by Delhi Police to address the unauthorized stay of foreign nationals in the capital.

The special operation, spearheaded by a team under Inspector Vishvendra Dhaka and supervised by ACP Operations Sh. Ram Avtar, focused on identifying and tracing illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The team activated local informants, gathered intelligence, and conducted verification drives in slums, labor camps, and unauthorized colonies.

On January 1, 2025, specific intelligence about illegal migrants near Kali Basti, Uttam Nagar Metro Station, led to a swift raid. The team apprehended Mohd Shahid (53), Najrul Sheikh (50), Praveen (25)—the wife of Najrul—and two children. During interrogation, they admitted to having illegally migrated from Bangladesh, a fact corroborated by evidence on their mobile phones.

The apprehended individuals were presented at the FRRO office in R.K. Puram for documentation and subsequently detained at a center in Inderlok, Delhi, before being deported.

This is not the first success for the Dwarka District Police. In 2024 alone, they deported 132 foreign nationals, including 116 from Nigeria, 7 from Ivory Coast, and others from various countries. The Anti-Narcotics Cell led with 73 deportations, followed by the Uttam Nagar Police Station with 48.

The ongoing efforts align with directives from the Hon’ble LG Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, showcasing the Dwarka District Police’s commitment to addressing illegal immigration and safeguarding resources for lawful residents.

