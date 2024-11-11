Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Top Democrats Who May Run For President In 2028

With the soon-to-be 82-year-old President Biden moving off the national stage, and Vice President Kamala Harris regrouping after her defeat by Trump, the 2028 nomination field seems wide open.

Top Democrats Who May Run For President In 2028

Democratic party president nominee 2028: The Democratic Party is currently reflecting on last week’s surprising setbacks in both the presidential election and down-ballot races. A wave of blame and introspection has begun, and more in-depth analyses of the causes and potential adjustments are soon expected to follow.

Future leadership

Simultaneously, discussions are underway regarding the party’s future leadership and potential contenders who may step up for the next presidential election. While 2028 may seem far off, recent history suggests that preparations for the next White House race often begin early.

In fact, the unofficial start of the 2024 race began shortly after former President Donald Trump left office, when he hinted at his 2024 campaign during a CPAC speech. Soon after, potential GOP candidates started making appearances in key early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

2028 President nomination field seems wide open

Looking ahead four years, similar steps are likely to be taken by Democratic politicians with national aspirations. With the soon-to-be 82-year-old President Biden moving off the national stage, and Vice President Kamala Harris regrouping after her defeat by Trump, the 2028 nomination field seems wide open.

Chris Moyer, a seasoned Democratic political strategist with experience in multiple presidential campaigns, noted that the competition for 2028 only paused briefly when Harris became the nominee, which could have limited potential candidates for several years. Now, with the field open, it is expected that potential candidates will soon begin positioning themselves.

Democratic politicians considered as potential 2028  candidates for President

The 2026 midterm election results will significantly influence the shape of the next presidential race. For now, however, here’s an initial look at Democratic politicians considered as potential 2028 presidential candidates.

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who gained significant prominence in the Democratic Party following her decisive reelection in 2022, is known for advocating abortion rights and previously served as co-chair of Joe Biden’s campaign.

Gavin Newsom for President

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who also won reelection in 2022, has positioned himself as a spokesperson for the party by challenging conservative governors in states like Florida and Texas. However, he has faced criticism over issues such as homelessness and rising crime in California.

Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has built appeal among moderate voters, with a strong statewide electoral record. Shapiro has been vocal in supporting abortion rights and opposing antisemitism.

Wes Moore

Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore, brings a diverse background as an author and combat veteran. His leadership style emphasizes social justice and economic equity.

Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who ran for president in 2020, remains a significant figure, known for his advocacy for transportation reforms and LGBTQ+ representation.

These potential candidates reflect a range of progressive values and strategic positioning as the Democratic Party prepares for future electoral challenges.

Read More: COP29 Climate Summit Begins: What Role Will US Play Under Trump

Filed under

democratic party Harris Josh Shapiro president US election result US President
Advertisement

Also Read

Night Cycling Grows In Popularity Across Chinese Cities

Night Cycling Grows In Popularity Across Chinese Cities

Gary Lineker To Step Down As Host of Match Of The Day At End Of Season

Gary Lineker To Step Down As Host of Match Of The Day At End Of...

Brampton Temple In Canada Halts Event Amidst Khalistani Separatist Threats

Brampton Temple In Canada Halts Event Amidst Khalistani Separatist Threats

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Entertainment

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox