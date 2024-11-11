Top Democrats Who May Run For President In 2028

With the soon-to-be 82-year-old President Biden moving off the national stage, and Vice President Kamala Harris regrouping after her defeat by Trump, the 2028 nomination field seems wide open.

Democratic party president nominee 2028: The Democratic Party is currently reflecting on last week’s surprising setbacks in both the presidential election and down-ballot races. A wave of blame and introspection has begun, and more in-depth analyses of the causes and potential adjustments are soon expected to follow.

Future leadership

Simultaneously, discussions are underway regarding the party’s future leadership and potential contenders who may step up for the next presidential election. While 2028 may seem far off, recent history suggests that preparations for the next White House race often begin early.

In fact, the unofficial start of the 2024 race began shortly after former President Donald Trump left office, when he hinted at his 2024 campaign during a CPAC speech. Soon after, potential GOP candidates started making appearances in key early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

2028 President nomination field seems wide open

Looking ahead four years, similar steps are likely to be taken by Democratic politicians with national aspirations. With the soon-to-be 82-year-old President Biden moving off the national stage, and Vice President Kamala Harris regrouping after her defeat by Trump, the 2028 nomination field seems wide open.

Chris Moyer, a seasoned Democratic political strategist with experience in multiple presidential campaigns, noted that the competition for 2028 only paused briefly when Harris became the nominee, which could have limited potential candidates for several years. Now, with the field open, it is expected that potential candidates will soon begin positioning themselves.

Democratic politicians considered as potential 2028 candidates for President

The 2026 midterm election results will significantly influence the shape of the next presidential race. For now, however, here’s an initial look at Democratic politicians considered as potential 2028 presidential candidates.

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who gained significant prominence in the Democratic Party following her decisive reelection in 2022, is known for advocating abortion rights and previously served as co-chair of Joe Biden’s campaign.

Gavin Newsom for President

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who also won reelection in 2022, has positioned himself as a spokesperson for the party by challenging conservative governors in states like Florida and Texas. However, he has faced criticism over issues such as homelessness and rising crime in California.

Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has built appeal among moderate voters, with a strong statewide electoral record. Shapiro has been vocal in supporting abortion rights and opposing antisemitism.

Wes Moore

Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore, brings a diverse background as an author and combat veteran. His leadership style emphasizes social justice and economic equity.

Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who ran for president in 2020, remains a significant figure, known for his advocacy for transportation reforms and LGBTQ+ representation.

These potential candidates reflect a range of progressive values and strategic positioning as the Democratic Party prepares for future electoral challenges.

