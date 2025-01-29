Top Five Highlights From RFK Jr.’s First Senate Confirmation Hearing

President Donald Trump‘s pick for US health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., faced a rigorous questioning by senators during his first confirmation hearing on Wednesday. The role of health secretary is a crucial federal government position overseeing public health issues, including medical research, food safety, and public welfare programs.

Kennedy, known for his vocal skepticism about vaccines, was asked to clarify his past comments on the Covid-19 vaccine and other immunizations. He also addressed his views on abortion and the US food industry. The hearing was marked by interruptions from shouting protesters, but Kennedy also received applause when he promised to “make America healthy again,” echoing a slogan used by the new administration.

1. Delving into Vaccine Comments

Throughout the hearing, senators repeatedly brought up Kennedy’s past comments about vaccination. For eight years, Kennedy ran Children’s Health Defense, a group that cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccinations and pushed the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism. Kennedy insisted that he was not anti-vaccine but supported more stringent studies and safety tests for injections. He emphasized his support for the current childhood vaccination schedule and denied being a conspiracy theorist. However, senators focused on his past statements, including a 2023 podcast quote where he questioned the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Kennedy defended himself, claiming his words were taken out of context.

2. A Promise to Reverse the ‘Chronic Disease Epidemic’

Kennedy criticized processed foods in the US, attributing them to the country’s obesity epidemic. He promised to scrutinize chemical additives in food and work to remove financial conflicts of interest in US agencies and the food industry. “We will reverse the chronic disease epidemic and put the nation back on the road to health,” he told the committee. Kennedy highlighted the rise in autoimmune and allergic diseases, as well as diabetes, and clarified that he did not want to take away access to processed food for Americans.

3. ‘Every Abortion is a Tragedy,’ Kennedy Told Senators

Kennedy, who previously supported abortion rights, was questioned about his stance on the issue by both Republican and Democratic senators. He stated that forcing medical providers who believe abortion is murder to carry out the procedure “doesn’t make any sense.” Kennedy also expressed agreement with Trump that access to abortion should be controlled by individual states. This stance drew scrutiny from Democrats, who accused Kennedy of “selling out” his pro-choice values to secure Trump’s nomination.

4. A Tense Back-and-Forth with Senator Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a long-time advocate of universal healthcare, asked Kennedy whether he believes the US should “guarantee healthcare to all people as a human right.” Kennedy responded that he could not answer the question simply and posed a hypothetical situation involving a 20-year cigarette smoker with lung cancer. Sanders criticized the pharmaceutical industry and asked Kennedy if he was willing to “end that absurdity” of high drug prices in the US. Kennedy agreed that the disparity should end. Sanders also questioned Kennedy about anti-vaccine slogans on baby clothes sold by Children’s Health Defense, to which Kennedy responded that he had no oversight of the organization and had resigned from his position there.

5. Some Republicans Cheer Kennedy On

The nature and tone of the questions varied depending on the political affiliation of the senators. Democratic senators grilled Kennedy on his past anti-vaccine comments and promotion of misinformation, while some Republicans focused on his advocacy for eradicating chronic disease in children and his criticism of the US food industry. Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin praised Kennedy, calling him the “answer to his prayers” and “awesome.” Johnson himself has faced criticism over anti-vaccine misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s hearing was conducted before the Senate’s finance committee. Kennedy faces a second confirmation hearing on Thursday before the health, education, labor, and pensions committee, where he will face more questions from senators. The committees will then vote on his nomination before it can pass to the whole Senate for consideration.