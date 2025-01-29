Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Tragic Avalanches In French Alps Result In Deaths Of Five Skiers

Avalanches in the French Alps claim the lives of five skiers in two separate incidents, highlighting the dangers of off-piste skiing.

Tragic Avalanches In French Alps Result In Deaths Of Five Skiers


Tragedy struck the French Alps on Wednesday as avalanches claimed the lives of five skiers in two separate incidents. In the southeastern Savoie region, an avalanche swept away four Norwegian skiers who were engaged in off-piste skiing. In another incident near Chamonix, in the Haute-Savoie region, a Swiss skier lost her life.

The Norwegian victims were part of a group of seven skiers caught in an avalanche in Val-Cenis, near the border with Italy. Three were killed instantly, while a fourth, a woman, succumbed to her injuries after being taken to a hospital in Grenoble with cardiorespiratory arrest and severe hypothermia. The remaining three skiers were unharmed. All members of the group were equipped with avalanche beacons, as they were engaged in off-piste ski touring.

Mayor Jacques Arnoux of Val-Cenis described the avalanche as “of great size” and confirmed that it was triggered outside the ski area. A team of 10 high-mountain rescue specialists joined the operation to recover the victims.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old Swiss woman was killed by an avalanche while skiing off-piste on the north face of the Aiguillette des Posettes in the Mont Blanc massif. She was skiing with her father and brother; her father was unhurt, and her brother was taken to the hospital for tests. The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville confirmed that all three were equipped with transceivers and anti-avalanche airbags.

Emergency services responded promptly to both avalanches. In the Savoie region, an official from the prefect’s department confirmed that the affected group was well-prepared with avalanche safety equipment. The high-mountain rescue team played a crucial role in managing the aftermath and ensuring the safety of other skiers in the area.

The Haute-Savoie incident also saw a swift response, with firefighters using specialized equipment to search for and recover the victims. The use of transceivers and anti-avalanche airbags underscored the importance of proper safety measures in mitigating the risks associated with off-piste skiing.

These tragic events highlight the inherent dangers of off-piste skiing, even for experienced and well-equipped skiers. The swift response from rescue teams and the preparedness of the victims emphasize the importance of taking all necessary precautions when venturing into potentially hazardous areas. As the skiing community mourns the loss of these individuals, the incidents serve as a somber reminder of the risks associated with the sport and the need for continued vigilance and safety measures.

