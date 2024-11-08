Trudeau Admits Khalistan Supporters In Canada, Says They Don’t Represent Entire Sikh Community

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada, clarifying that they do not represent the entire Sikh community. His statement, delivered during a Diwali celebration on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, has bolstered India’s longstanding view that the Trudeau government shelters Khalistani separatists.

Trudeau Makes Remarks on Hindu and Sikh Representation in Canada

Trudeau also highlighted that while some Canadians support Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, this group does not represent all Hindu Canadians. This balanced approach, addressing both communities, comes amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions with India. These tensions intensified following Trudeau’s September allegations implicating “potential” Indian agent involvement in the death of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has firmly denied these allegations as “absurd” and “baseless.”

Diplomatic Tensions and Expulsions of Diplomats

The diplomatic strain worsened when Canada named Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma as a “person of interest” in an unspecified investigation. In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, requiring their departure by October 19, 2024. New Delhi has also recalled its High Commissioner, indicating a significant downgrade in India-Canada diplomatic ties. Trudeau later testified before a public inquiry, admitting that he provided no concrete evidence to India regarding Nijjar’s killing, reinforcing India’s defense.

Brampton Temple Attack Sparks Outrage

Adding to the tension, a protest supporting Khalistan erupted into violence outside Brampton’s Hindu Mandir, where protestors reportedly assaulted attendees with sticks. The incident, which occurred during an Indian consular event, was widely condemned, including by Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, both emphasizing Canadians’ right to practice their faith safely.

Ministry of External Affairs of India said that New Delhi remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The MEA further called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government to protect the places of worship from such attacks on its soil.

