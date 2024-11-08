Canada’s Press Freedom Hypocrisy: Censorship of S Jaishankar’s Presser Raises Eyebrows

India has called out Canada for what it describes as glaring hypocrisy regarding freedom of speech and press freedom. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), emphasized that the timing of the ban raises serious questions about Canada’s commitment to free speech.

India has called out Canada for what it describes as glaring hypocrisy regarding freedom of speech and press freedom. This accusation comes after Canada blocked access to the Australian publication Australia Today, which had reported on Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks during his recent visit to Canberra. The incident raises significant questions about Canada’s commitment to press freedom, especially given its high ranking in the World Press Freedom Index, where it currently sits at 14th place, up from 15th in 2023.

Blocking Australia Today

The blocking of Australia Today is particularly striking as it occurred shortly after the outlet covered a joint press conference featuring Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. During this press conference, Jaishankar accused Canada of fostering an environment that allows extremism and making unsubstantiated allegations against India. Following the publication of these remarks, the Indian government expressed surprise and concern over the blocking of what they described as an important diaspora outlet.

Jaiswal also pointed out that threats to Indian diplomats in Canada have increased, and Ottawa has failed to provide adequate security for Indian consular camps, leading to their cancellation.

A Contradiction in Canada’s Values

Canada’s actions stand in stark contrast to its self-proclaimed values as a champion of democracy and freedom of expression. With its high ranking in the World Press Freedom Index conducted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Canada positions itself as a leader in promoting journalistic freedom. However, the recent blocking of a publication that reports on critical issues raises concerns about the actual environment for journalism within its borders.

This incident is reminiscent of practices observed in countries with much lower rankings on the press freedom index, such as China and North Korea. These countries are notorious for their oppressive measures against journalists and media outlets. For instance, China is often labeled as “the world’s largest prison for journalists,” employing tactics like surveillance, intimidation, and censorship to stifle independent reporting. In contrast, Canada has traditionally been viewed as a bastion of free expression and democratic values.

The Global Context

Moreover, despite its favorable ranking, Canada has faced criticism for issues such as media ownership concentration and incidents of journalist harassment. Reports indicate that over 80% of Canadian media is controlled by just five corporations, raising concerns about diversity in news coverage and potential censorship. The RSF report notes that while Canada has improved its rank over recent years, the overall environment for journalism remains fraught with challenges.

Furthermore, this situation poses significant diplomatic challenges between India and Canada. As both nations navigate their complex relationship, incidents like these exacerbate tensions and hinder constructive dialogue.

