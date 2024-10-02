Trump Accused Of Criminal Acts Following 2020 Election Loss

Federal prosecutors allege that former President Donald Trump "resorted to crimes" following his defeat in the 2020 election, as outlined in a recently unsealed court filing.

Federal prosecutors allege that former President Donald Trump “resorted to crimes” following his defeat in the 2020 election, as outlined in a recently unsealed court filing. This legal document challenges Trump’s claim of immunity from prosecution regarding his attempts to overturn the election results.

Legal Background

The filing, submitted by special counsel Jack Smith’s team, comes after a Supreme Court ruling that granted former presidents broad immunity for official acts carried out while in office. This ruling narrows the focus of the prosecution, which is charging Trump with conspiracy related to his efforts to retain power after losing to Democrat Joe Biden.

Private vs. Official Acts

The purpose of this brief is to persuade U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that the actions cited in the indictment are private rather than official and should remain part of the case as it progresses. Key allegations include Trump’s attempts to persuade former Vice President Mike Pence to refuse certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021.

Nature of the Allegations

Smith’s team stated, “Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one.” They contend that Trump, along with a group of private co-conspirators, acted as a candidate rather than in his official capacity when attempting to disrupt the electoral process through fraudulent means.

The filing adds, “When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office.” This assertion underscores the gravity of the charges against Trump as the legal proceedings continue.

