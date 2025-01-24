Trump Administration Keeps The Promise: Over 500 Illegal Migrants Arrested, Hundreds Deported

To enforce his tough stance on immigration, President Trump's administration launched a mass deportation operation on Thursday, resulting in hundreds of arrests and deportations. The move, which includes the arrest of suspected terrorists and gang members, has sparked both praise and controversy.

In a move toward fulfilling President Trump’s promise of cracking down on illegal migrants, the U.S. administration launched a mass deportation operation on Thursday. The operation resulted in the arrest of hundreds of “illegal immigrant criminals” and the deportation of others via military aircraft, according to the White House.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Details of the Arrests and Deportations

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided an update on X Thursday evening, stating, “The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against minors.” However, she refrained from offering further details regarding the operation.

The Tren de Aragua gang, originally based in Venezuela, has grown into a violent criminal organization that has recently begun to establish a presence in the U.S. This gang became a key point of discussion during the presidential campaign, as it raised concerns about transnational crime and its impact on U.S. security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leavitt also emphasized the scale of the operation, noting that, “The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway.”

Trump’s Crackdown on Illegal Migrants

President Trump has long advocated for stringent measures to address illegal immigration, making it a central issue in his political agenda. Since beginning his second term earlier this week, the President has taken swift executive actions aimed at reshaping the U.S. immigration system.

With an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the country, many of whom have resided in the U.S. for years, the administration’s aggressive deportation efforts are seen as a clear indication of Trump’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

Concerns Raised by Local Officials Over Actions Against Illegal Migrants

However, the operation has not been without controversy. Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democrat, issued a statement on Thursday condemning the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in his city. According to Baraka, ICE agents “raided a local establishment, detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant.”

Baraka’s statement drew attention to one specific case during the raid, where a U.S. military veteran was among those detained by ICE.

Also Read: How the WHO Plans to Survive After US Exit