As Storm Éowyn sweeps through the UK and Ireland with record-breaking winds and torrential rain, rare red weather warnings have been issued, signaling a grave threat to life. The storm has left millions bracing for its impact, with power outages, school closures, and widespread travel disruptions dominating the region.

The Met Office has issued rare red weather warnings as Storm Éowyn unleashes severe weather conditions across the UK, posing a danger to life. Northern Ireland, Scotland, and parts of the Republic of Ireland are facing the most significant disruptions, with winds reaching speeds of up to 100mph (161km/h) in coastal areas.

Millions of residents have been urged to stay indoors as the storm causes widespread travel disruptions, including the cancellation of flights and ferry crossings.

Scotland Faces Severe Disruption

In Scotland, the second red warning issued by the Met Office took effect at 10:00 GMT, covering the Central Belt, including Glasgow and Edinburgh. This alert, which remains in place until 17:00 GMT, signifies a severe risk to life.

Hundreds of schools are closed, over 1,000 properties are without power, and rail services across the country have been entirely suspended.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes emphasized the seriousness of the situation, urging people to follow Police Scotland’s advice to stay home. “By staying at home, individuals can significantly reduce the risk to themselves,” she said in an interview with the BBC.

The Scottish government’s “resilience room” is hosting ongoing meetings with emergency services and key agencies, including health and transport providers, to assess the storm’s impact and coordinate a response. Utility companies have also reached out to vulnerable customers to help them prepare.

Storm Éowyn Unleashed Record Wind Speeds and Power Outages in Ireland

The Republic of Ireland is also bearing the brunt of Storm Éowyn. A record-breaking gust of 114mph (183km/h) was recorded at Mace Head at 05:00 GMT, marking the strongest wind speed ever documented in Ireland.

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) reported that more than 715,000 premises are without power due to “unprecedented, widespread, and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure.”

Key disruptions in Ireland include:

Closure of all schools, as announced by the Department of Education.

Irish Ferries cancellations on routes between Dublin and Holyhead, Rosslare and Pembroke, and Dublin and Cherbourg.

Flight cancellations and delays at Dublin Airport.

Storm Éowyn Brings Flood Alerts Issued Across the UK

While wind remains the primary concern, heavy rain accompanying the storm has prompted flood warnings across the UK:

England: One flood warning is in effect for Britford, Salisbury, and 34 flood alerts have been issued nationwide.

Wales: Eight flood alerts are active in northern and southern regions.

Scotland: Three flood warnings have been issued for Ayr to Troon, East Luce Bay, and West Luce Bay South, along with seven flood alerts.

Northern Ireland: There is no centralized flood tracking system, but residents can report flooding via a designated helpline.

