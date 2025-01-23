Eowyn: Ireland Faces One Of Its Most Severe Storms

Ireland braces for Storm Éowyn, one of the most dangerous storms ever, with violent winds and widespread power outages expected.

Ireland is preparing for what has been described as one of the most dangerous storms ever recorded, with the national weather center issuing warnings of violent winds starting from 2am on Friday.

Emergency services are on high alert, and the country is gearing up for a virtual standstill on Friday, with airports, schools, parks, and offices set to close, and public transport canceled during the peak hours of Storm Éowyn.

Keith Leonard, the chair of the national emergency coordination group, emphasized the severity of the storm, predicting it to be one of the most dangerous Ireland has faced. “We expect this storm to be destructive, dangerous, and disruptive. We can expect gusts greater than 130km/h inland, which is very unusual. It is going to be a damaging, dangerous, and destructive weather event,” he said.

The public has been advised to stay at home, avoid the coast, and ensure that phones and torches are fully charged. The Electricity Supply Board has warned of extensive damage to electricity infrastructure and widespread power outages.

Leonard also mentioned that the number of people losing power could surpass the 385,000 figure from Storm Ophelia in 2017. “Our most important message today is that everybody needs to shelter in place for the duration of all red warnings,” he said.

Local authorities are encouraging those living in mobile homes or residences with potential structural issues to consider staying with friends or family during the storm. Donegal county council is offering vouchers to help people without alternatives move to a hotel or bed and breakfast.

Met Éireann has advised people to steer clear of the coastline, where force 10 winds are expected, and force 12 winds are anticipated farther out to sea. Eoin Sherlock, Met Éireann’s chief hydrometeorologist, stated, “The fact that we are in the national emergency coordination group today signifies that this is amongst the most dangerous storms that Ireland will have faced. This is at the extreme end of Atlantic storms.”

The most dangerous recorded storm in Irish history was Hurricane Debbie, a rare tropical cyclone that struck Ireland on September 16, 1961.