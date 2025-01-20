Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Pratika Rawal, a former scholarship student at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, emerged with a remarkable knock of 154 runs in just her sixth ODI. Partnering with Smriti Mandhana, she built a record-breaking 233-run stand, propelling India to their highest-ever ODI total.

Pratika Rawal, the dynamic opening batter for the Indian women’s cricket team, has captured global attention with a phenomenal performance in the third and final ODI against Ireland in Rajkot. The 24-year-old delivered a career-defining innings, smashing her maiden international century with an impressive 154 runs off just 129 balls in only her sixth ODI appearance. Her remarkable effort played a crucial role in India achieving their highest-ever total in the 50-over format — a staggering 435 runs.

Rawal’s scintillating knock was complemented by an outstanding 135-run innings from stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana. Together, the duo formed a record-breaking opening partnership of 233 runs, setting the tone for India’s dominant victory.

A proud alumna of Modern School (Batch of 2019), Rawal’s journey to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team is a proof of her extraordinary talent, unwavering dedication, and excellent work ethic. Her recent performances in the ODI series against Ireland showcased her reliability and class, cementing her position as a rising star in international cricket.

Early Life and Domestic Beginnings

Born on September 1, 2000, in Delhi, Pratika Rawal is a multi-talented athlete whose remarkable journey has been defined by her dual brilliance in cricket and basketball. She first made headlines while representing Bal Bharati School, Rajender Nagar, by clinching a gold medal at the 64th School National Games in January 2019. Alongside her athletic triumphs, Pratika excelled academically, achieving an impressive 92.5% in her CBSE 12th board exams.

Pratika’s cricketing journey began at the tender age of 10 when she joined the Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Academy under the mentorship of coach Sharvan Kumar. Her early years were marked by an unwavering passion for the sport, setting her firmly on the path to professional cricket.

Modern School, Barakhamba Road, played a pivotal role in nurturing her potential. Recognized for her talent, she was awarded a scholarship upon her admission to Class 6, a turning point that allowed her to excel both on the field and in the classroom. The school’s illustrious history of producing cricketing stars like Shweta Sehrawat and Ayush Badoni further inspired her ascent.

Pratika’s versatility shone brightly throughout her school years, as she consistently excelled in cricket and basketball. Her achievements included numerous accolades, such as the SGFI Gold Medal and the PTA Award for her selection in the BCCI U-19 Nationals. Additionally, she was honored with the Kiran Seth Award for Best All-Round Sportsperson during the 2017–2018 academic year.

Her cricketing prowess continued to flourish as she represented Delhi in the domestic circuit from 2021 to 2024. In pursuit of greater challenges and growth, she later joined the Railways team, where her skills and performance elevated her to the ranks of outstanding players.

Pratika credits much of her success to her father, Pradeep Rawal, a BCCI-certified Level-II umpire and a member of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). His unwavering support and guidance played a vital role in shaping her cricketing ambitions.

A Supportive Family and Mentorship

Pratika’s father, Pradeep Rawal, has been a key figure in her cricketing journey. As a BCCI-certified Level-II umpire and a member of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), he provided invaluable guidance and encouragement, helping her navigate the challenges of professional cricket.

The Transition to International Cricket

Pratika’s rise to international cricket has been nothing short of meteoric. In December 2024, she received her maiden call-up to the national team for the ODI series against the West Indies. Making her debut on December 22, 2024, she became the 150th ODI cricketer for India. In her first match, she scored a solid 40 runs and contributed to a 110-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana.

Her breakthrough came in the second ODI, where she scored 76 runs and took two wickets, including dismissing the West Indies captain Hayley Matthews. This all-round performance established her as a key player in the team.

Pratika’s crowning achievement came on January 15, 2025, during the ODI series against Ireland. Playing at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, she smashed her first international century with an explosive 154-run knock. Her exceptional performance earned her both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

A Unique Perspective: Psychology Meets Cricket

Apart from her cricketing skills, Pratika has also credited her studies in psychology for shaping her approach to the game. In a video shared by the BCCI titled Pratika Rawal: Psychology Meets Cricket, she spoke about how understanding the human mind has helped her perform better on and off the field.

“I always wanted to study the human mind, and as I delved deeper, I realized how important it is to understand our mental processes, especially in high-pressure situations. This knowledge has been invaluable in improving my focus and resilience,” she explained.

A Bright Future Ahead

Pratika Rawal’s consistent performances and record-breaking achievements have made her a sensation in Indian women’s cricket. With her talent, determination, and unique approach to the game, she is poised to become one of the most prominent figures in the sport. Her journey serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the country, proving that with hard work and perseverance, dreams can indeed become a reality.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni Named Delhi Captain In Squad Starring Kohli And Pant