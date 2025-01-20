Home
Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni Named Delhi Captain In Squad Starring Kohli And Pant

Ayush Badoni has been appointed captain of Delhi's Ranji Trophy team, putting the return of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the shade. With 860 runs and 11 wickets in 12 matches, Badoni's stewardship is a new beginning as Delhi gears up for crucial matches against Saurashtra and Railways.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has appointed Ayush Badoni as the captain of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy squad for their upcoming matches, despite the inclusion of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the team.

Ayush Badoni has been given the task of captaining Delhi’s Ranji Trophy team in a move that has drawn attention. Badoni, who came into the limelight after making his debut for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, has shown remarkable consistency in domestic cricket.

In his 12-match Ranji career, he has scored 860 runs with an average of 53.75. His three centuries, one double century, and a half-century speak volumes about his ability to perform during crucial moments.

Apart from his batting, Badoni has also contributed with the ball. He scalped 11 wickets at 21.64 as well, though he hasn’t added a five-for to his tally.

Return Of Virat Kohli: Will He Play?

The excitement of Virat Kohli’s return to Delhi’s squad cannot be overemphasized. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy cricket after a long time. However, Kohli’s availability for the upcoming match against Saurashtra is still in doubt, as he has reportedly suffered a neck sprain during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli is unlikely to feature, and DDCA will decide it close to the game. Thus, suspense follows their preparation to face the other team. Surely, his inclusion would have done great for them, but how fit he remains to be during this game decides the role.

Rishabh Pant In Support Of Badoni

Another marquee player in the squad is Rishabh Pant, who has again found his place in domestic cricket. Despite his senior status in the team, Pant has taken a decision not to accept captaincy for the Ranji Trophy. Instead, he will be leaving the captaincy duties to the hands of Ayush Badoni and focusing only on his game.

Pant’s decision to step aside and back Badoni’s captaincy is seen as a selfless move. His leadership experience will undoubtedly provide valuable guidance to Badoni, but the decision to let the younger player take charge reflects the spirit of collaboration within the squad.

Delhi’s Upcoming Fixtures

Delhi’s next fixture in the Ranji Trophy will be against Saurashtra, a crucial match that could significantly impact their standings in Group A. This match provides an opportunity for Delhi to climb the rankings and gain momentum as the season progresses. Following this, Delhi will face Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, another important game that could shape their path to the knockout stages.

