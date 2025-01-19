Trump And Family Touch Down In DC For Historic Inauguration | Watch

This weekend, a reception, rally, and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery were scheduled for this weekend, before the swearing-in ceremony on Monday at the Capitol Rotunda.

President-elect Donald Trump and his family have officially arrived in Washington D.C. to prepare for the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony scheduled for Monday. As the nation gears up for this significant moment in U.S. political history, Trump, along with his immediate family, began the journey to the U.S. capital on Saturday afternoon.

Trump’s official return to Washington began with his departure from West Palm Beach, Florida. Boarding a U.S. military aircraft provided by the Biden administration, Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and their youngest son, Barron.

President Trump with First Lady Melania, and Barron just landed in D.C. God bless the USA!!! We coming back home baby! pic.twitter.com/4nHQhSCVNY — 🦆Javi_DC🐂 (@Javi_Curbelo) January 19, 2025

As the family boarded, they were greeted by a crowd of supporters, who cheered them on as they made their way to the specially configured Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

#WATCH | Florida, USA | US President-elect Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump emplanes for Washington DC. The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America will take place on 20… pic.twitter.com/HWMx3HHmVj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

This aircraft, which is typically reserved for the vice president, is referred to as “Air Force Two” when the vice president is aboard. For this important flight, which kicks off the weekend’s inaugural events, Trump chose not to use his usual private jet, “Trump Force One.”.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, along with her husband Jared Kushner, joined the president on this historic journey. While they flew together on the same flight, Trump’s middle son, Eric, and his wife Lara, chose to travel on the family’s private plane, highlighting the personal and family-oriented nature of the president-elect’s arrival.

Weekend Of Inaugural Preparations

But when Trump arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, his day was far from over. He had a busy weekend of ceremonies ahead of him before the big day on Monday: the swearing-in ceremony. That evening, he would hold a reception and fireworks display at his golf club in Virginia, which would attract some 500 guests.

On Sunday, the president-elect paid respects to the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery by laying a wreath at the site. This is an expression of his commitment to upholding American traditions and values in his presidency.

Trump later spoke to his supporters during the “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington in front of thousands of enthusiastic participants. The rally was an impetus before Monday’s historic inauguration as Trump continues to solidify his bond with the American public.

Tea With President Biden

In the evening, President-elect Trump spent the night with his family in Blair House. This is the traditional residence of incoming presidents; it is right across from the White House. This will be the first official night in Washington before he starts his presidency.

On Monday morning, Trump will have tea with outgoing President Joe Biden, who will be 82 years old at the time. This gesture shows the peaceful transfer of power between the two leaders. After the meeting, Trump is expected to head to the Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Capitol Rotunda, a venue that has not been used for the event in 40 years because of the cold weather conditions. Trump is expected to be sworn in at 12:00 p.m. local time, and his inaugural address is expected to outline the vision for his administration over the next four years.

