In a recent panel discussion held by the conservative Heritage Foundation, Washington Regional SWAT counter-sniper Ben Shaffer expressed deep concerns about the handling of evidence following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. The incident, which occurred on July 13, has drawn scrutiny over the apparent haste with which evidence was treated and the disposal of the suspect’s body.

During the discussion, which featured prominent conservative House Republicans, including Reps. Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz and Cory Mills of Florida, and Chip Roy of Texas, Shaffer voiced his apprehensions about the procedures employed after the shooting.

Troubling evidence

Shaffer found it “absolutely” troubling that the roof of the AGR International building, where the shooting took place, was quickly cleaned. “Do you find it odd that literally only days after the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump, while the roof was too sloped to place individuals for counter-sniper operations, it wasn’t too sloped of a roof for the FBI to go ahead and tamper, in my opinion, with evidence by washing the roof off that may have had significant evidence on it?” asked Rep. Cory Mills. Shaffer affirmed his concern, stating, “Yes, I do,” according to a report by the New York Post.

Further fueling the controversy, Shaffer criticized the release and subsequent cremation of the suspect’s body before an official autopsy report was made available. “Do you also find it odd … that the body of Matthew Crooks had not only been released and cremated — but that the coroner who’s responsible for releasing the body had no knowledge of it?” Mills questioned. Shaffer responded, “Yes, absolutely.”

destruction 0f evidence

The handling of the case was described as “destruction of evidence” by Erik Prince, a former US Navy SEAL and founder of the private military contractor Blackwater. Prince’s comment underscores the seriousness with which these procedural issues are being viewed.

Moreover, Mills raised concerns about the FBI’s transparency regarding gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks’ research into explosives and encrypted overseas messaging accounts. Shaffer had previously informed Rep. Biggs that Crooks was observed at the Butler Farm Show with a rangefinder scope, which should have flagged him as a “person of interest.” “That would warrant some type of either investigatory detention or stop and question,” Shaffer noted.

The assassination attempt resulted in injuries to Trump and two others, with one attendee killed. Crooks was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers during the incident. The handling of the case, particularly the evidence and the suspect’s body, has led to widespread criticism, including the resignation of former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle amid the controversy.