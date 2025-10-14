LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump will appear on the November cover of TIME Magazine after brokering the historic Gaza peace plan. He signed the ceasefire deal with Israel and Hamas at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with world leaders including UK’s Keir Starmer, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif.

Trump On TIME
Trump On TIME

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 14, 2025 02:45:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

President Donald Trump will appear on the November cover of TIME Magazine following his historic Gaza peace plan. He signed the ceasefire deal with Israel and Hamas at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, alongside world leaders.

Trump visited Israel and addressed the Knesset, receiving a standing ovation from lawmakers. He praised the peace deal and his friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The deal received praise from international leaders and domestic political figures. Trump’s diplomatic team, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, helped broker the agreement, marking a major milestone in Middle East diplomacy.

Global Leaders Attend Gaza Peace Signing Ceremony

The signing ceremony for the Gaza peace plan in Egypt brought together leaders from across the globe. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended the event.

Leaders from Islamic countries, including Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, also participated. Trump highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in rebuilding Gaza. He called the future of Gaza “bright” and emphasized investment and development opportunities.

The ceremony reinforced international support for peace, with leaders pledging humanitarian assistance and long-term strategies to ensure stability in the conflict-affected region.

Trump Hails Gaza Reconstruction and Investment Opportunities

President Trump described the Gaza peace plan as a new beginning for the region. He praised the leaders who helped broker the agreement and highlighted Gaza’s potential as a center of development and investment. Trump stated, “A new and beautiful day is dawning, and now the rebuilding begins.”

He added that reconstruction might be easier than expected, citing America’s expertise in building and development.

Trump emphasized that the deal opens doors for economic growth and regional stability. Leaders present at the signing agreed to cooperate on infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and economic programs to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in Gaza.

TIME Magazine Recognizes Trump Amid Past Criticism

TIME Magazine will honor Trump on its November edition cover, recognizing his efforts in brokering peace in the Middle East. Social media shared an image of the cover for the November 10 issue.

Trump previously criticized TIME when it featured Elon Musk behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, questioning if the magazine was still in business. Despite past disagreements, the magazine now acknowledges Trump’s diplomatic achievements.

Analysts say the cover reflects the global impact of the Gaza peace plan. The feature highlights Trump’s leadership and international engagement, underlining his role in fostering dialogue and cooperation in a historically volatile region.

Must Read: Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgaza peace dealTIME Magazine

RELATED News

Watch Pak PM Shehbaz’s Reaction When Trump Asked ‘India- Pakistan Will Stay Nicely Together’

Why Is There Internal Violence In Pakistan? 250 Protesters, 48 Police Officers Killed In TLP Clashes

UPDATE 1-NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to lay off about 550 workers

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Soccer -Benin confident ahead of World Cup qualifier with Nigeria

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025 OUT: Direct Link for UGC Net Registration Form

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Taliban Denies Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif And ISI Chief’s Visa Request Thrice: Report

Study: Quitting smoking in later life may slow down decline in memory

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Where Is Saad Rizvi? Conflicting Reports About Death Of TLP Leader Emerge, Pakistan In Chaos, Muridke, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad & Lahore Witness Violent Protests

Six Arrested For Smuggling Ganja Hidden Under Garments Worth More Than Rs. 2 Lakh, Cops Strip Their Clothes

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal
Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal
Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal
Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal
QUICK LINKS