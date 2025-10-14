Trump On TIME! Donald Trump To Feature On TIME Magazine Cover Following Historic Gaza Peace Deal

President Donald Trump will appear on the November cover of TIME Magazine following his historic Gaza peace plan. He signed the ceasefire deal with Israel and Hamas at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, alongside world leaders.

Trump visited Israel and addressed the Knesset, receiving a standing ovation from lawmakers. He praised the peace deal and his friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The deal received praise from international leaders and domestic political figures. Trump’s diplomatic team, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, helped broker the agreement, marking a major milestone in Middle East diplomacy.

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle…

Global Leaders Attend Gaza Peace Signing Ceremony

The signing ceremony for the Gaza peace plan in Egypt brought together leaders from across the globe. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended the event.

Leaders from Islamic countries, including Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, also participated. Trump highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in rebuilding Gaza. He called the future of Gaza “bright” and emphasized investment and development opportunities.

The ceremony reinforced international support for peace, with leaders pledging humanitarian assistance and long-term strategies to ensure stability in the conflict-affected region.

Trump Hails Gaza Reconstruction and Investment Opportunities

President Trump described the Gaza peace plan as a new beginning for the region. He praised the leaders who helped broker the agreement and highlighted Gaza’s potential as a center of development and investment. Trump stated, “A new and beautiful day is dawning, and now the rebuilding begins.”

He added that reconstruction might be easier than expected, citing America’s expertise in building and development.

Trump emphasized that the deal opens doors for economic growth and regional stability. Leaders present at the signing agreed to cooperate on infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and economic programs to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in Gaza.

TIME Magazine Recognizes Trump Amid Past Criticism

TIME Magazine will honor Trump on its November edition cover, recognizing his efforts in brokering peace in the Middle East. Social media shared an image of the cover for the November 10 issue.

Trump previously criticized TIME when it featured Elon Musk behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, questioning if the magazine was still in business. Despite past disagreements, the magazine now acknowledges Trump’s diplomatic achievements.

Analysts say the cover reflects the global impact of the Gaza peace plan. The feature highlights Trump’s leadership and international engagement, underlining his role in fostering dialogue and cooperation in a historically volatile region.

