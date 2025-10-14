Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

At the Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, a video of US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron goes viral. The video shows an aggressive handshake between the two leaders at Sharm El Sheikh.

The brief clip, lasting over 30 seconds, shows Trump pulling Macron toward himself while both leaders smile and maintain a firm grip. The moment drew attention online, with users calling it a classic display of political dominance and confidence between two powerful global figures during the high-profile peace conference.

🚨 LMAO! French President Macron looks TERRIFIED as President Trump manhandles him and about rips his arm off Trump’s always dominating these dweebs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/syfbR5dMTh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 13, 2025

Leaders Exchange Forceful Grip at Gaza Peace Summit

As seen in the viral clip, Donald Trump welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the Gaza Peace Summit and immediately pulls him closer during their handshake. Macron responds by tightening his grip, resulting in a visible display of strength from both sides.

The two leaders maintain firm smiles while holding each other’s hands tightly. The exchange appears both competitive and cordial, symbolizing mutual assertiveness.

Handshake Captures Global Attention on Social Media

The short video of Trump and Macron’s handshake has gained millions of views across various social media platforms. Users shared the clip with captions highlighting the leaders’ body language and expressions. Observers noted how both appeared confident and unwilling to let go first, reflecting the power dynamics often displayed in diplomatic meetings.

Macron and Trump playing tug of war with these handshakes. Spoiler Alert: Macron won. Looks like not everyone is afraid of Tariff Hitler 🤣 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z7CkxSoXKc — Astraia Intel 🎖️ 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@astraiaintel) October 13, 2025

While neither leader commented publicly on the incident, the visual moment has sparked online discussions about how handshakes between top officials often carry unspoken messages of rivalry, partnership, and influence in the world of global diplomacy.

When diplomacy turns into arm wrestling — Trump vs Macron, 30 seconds of pure geopolitical tension disguised as a handshake.#DonaldTrump #Egypt #Macron pic.twitter.com/jsPpkQz1yj — Saffron_Syndicate (@SaffronSyndcate) October 13, 2025

Political experts often associate such firm handshakes between leaders with symbolic expressions of power and equality. The Trump–Macron handshake appeared as a friendly yet assertive gesture, showing both leaders’ determination to assert influence while maintaining diplomacy. These interactions often go beyond greetings, subtly reflecting leadership style and negotiation strength.

