LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan Employees Provident Fund Organisation H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

A video from the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt showing US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in an intense handshake has gone viral. The 30-second clip captures both leaders pulling each other closer during a firm, smiling exchange in Sharm El Sheikh. The moment, seen as a display of mutual assertiveness, sparked widespread discussion online about political body language and dominance.

Trump And Macron's Aggressive Handshake
Trump And Macron's Aggressive Handshake

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 14, 2025 00:34:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

At the Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, a video of US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron goes viral. The video shows an aggressive handshake between the two leaders at Sharm El Sheikh.

The brief clip, lasting over 30 seconds, shows Trump pulling Macron toward himself while both leaders smile and maintain a firm grip. The moment drew attention online, with users calling it a classic display of political dominance and confidence between two powerful global figures during the high-profile peace conference.

Leaders Exchange Forceful Grip at Gaza Peace Summit

As seen in the viral clip, Donald Trump welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the Gaza Peace Summit and immediately pulls him closer during their handshake. Macron responds by tightening his grip, resulting in a visible display of strength from both sides.

The two leaders maintain firm smiles while holding each other’s hands tightly. The exchange appears both competitive and cordial, symbolizing mutual assertiveness.

Handshake Captures Global Attention on Social Media

The short video of Trump and Macron’s handshake has gained millions of views across various social media platforms. Users shared the clip with captions highlighting the leaders’ body language and expressions. Observers noted how both appeared confident and unwilling to let go first, reflecting the power dynamics often displayed in diplomatic meetings.

While neither leader commented publicly on the incident, the visual moment has sparked online discussions about how handshakes between top officials often carry unspoken messages of rivalry, partnership, and influence in the world of global diplomacy.

Political experts often associate such firm handshakes between leaders with symbolic expressions of power and equality. The Trump–Macron handshake appeared as a friendly yet assertive gesture, showing both leaders’ determination to assert influence while maintaining diplomacy. These interactions often go beyond greetings, subtly reflecting leadership style and negotiation strength. 

Must Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to lay off about 550 workers

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Taliban Denies Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif And ISI Chief’s Visa Request Thrice: Report

Where Is Saad Rizvi? Conflicting Reports About Death Of TLP Leader Emerge, Pakistan In Chaos, Muridke, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad & Lahore Witness Violent Protests

Watch: Turkish President Erdogan Shows Concern, Tells Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni To Stop Smoking, Her Reply Will Make You Smile

LATEST NEWS

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Study: Quitting smoking in later life may slow down decline in memory

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

Why Two-Wheelers Don’t Have To Pay Toll Charges On National Highways

Six Arrested For Smuggling Ganja Hidden Under Garments Worth More Than Rs. 2 Lakh, Cops Strip Their Clothes

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Watch: Turkish President Erdogan Shows Concern, Tells Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni To Stop Smoking, Her Reply Will Make You Smile

OpenAI taps Broadcom to build its first AI processor in latest chip deal

Silver Disappears From Mumbai Markets As Prices Soar?

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral
Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral
Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral
Arm Wrestling! Donald Trump Manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron With Aggressive Handshake, Video Goes Viral
QUICK LINKS