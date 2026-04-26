UP Double Murder: Man Stabs Wife, Mother-In-Law In Ballia To Death Over Child Custody; Leaves Father-In-Law Fighting For Life

Police in Ballia have launched a manhunt for Amit Gupta, the man alleged to have murdered his wife Preeti and mother-in-law Sushila Devi early Saturday morning in the couple’s home. According to reports, Gupta’s violent attack on his wife occurred after she refused to give him the couple’s child.

UP Double Murder: Early morning attack leaves two dead, one critical

Reports say that Sushila attempted to intervene as Amit Gupta violently attacked her daughter. She was fatally stabbed. Gupta also attacked Preeti’s father, Antu, leaving him critically injured.

Gupta’s alleged attack has raised concerns about whether domestic violence has crossed a point of no return. Investigators confirmed that Sushila and Preeti’s bodies were transported to a local medical examiner for post-mortem examination, while Antu remains in critical condition following the alleged attack. This case has drawn significant attention to an increase in fatal family violence in UP.

UP Double Murder: Troubled marriage and recent dispute

As per reports, family members said that, Amit and Preeti were married in 2022 after falling in love. However, it has been said that their relationship went downhill recently. Tensions increased after the couple had recently visited Preeti’s parents’ house.

Family members claim that Amit took Preeti to another location after they left Preeti’s parents’ house and then assaulted her. Due to this, Preeti has chosen to remain at her parents’ house since that night. This is being viewed now as part of what led to the UP Double Murder, but police say they won’t know the exact motive until they apprehend Amit.

UP Double Murder: Accused absconding, police launch manhunt

As per reports, the police say the suspect, Amit, ran away from the scene of the crime and is currently on the run. Authorities are looking for him and trying to capture him. Authorities stated that multiple teams are searching for Amit.

Once he is arrested and questioned, police believe they will have more information about why Akmit attacked Preeti, what occurred prior to his attack, and how that all led up to the UP Double Murder. The UP Double Murder incident demonstrates how quickly a domestic dispute can escalate into an extreme act of violence.

UP Double Murder: Pattern of rising domestic violence concerns

This case is still being investigated; incidents like this are not uncommon; It has also been shown that there have been many cases in the state of UP of recent years where issues related to a personal dispute, particularly involving members of the same family have resulted in an outcome of murder. Many of these issues have their roots in the long-standing tensions, a triggering event, and a lack of timely intervention regarding a serious issue.

Experts highlight that unresolved conflicts coupled with anger and control issues can contribute to tragic outcomes. However, consistent with the UP double murder, the police do not plan to make any conclusions with respect to the suspects until they have arrested the suspects and until they have completed their investigation. At this point, the focus is on locating Mr. Amit Gupta and providing justice to the deceased.

Also Read: UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’