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Home > Regionals News > UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

UP Triple Murder Case: What was meant to be a celebratory gathering at a local gym and later near a residence soured when the victims reportedly applied cake to the face of the birthday boy, Jeetu Saini. The playful gesture was met with unexpected hostility, leading to a heated argument.

UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym. Photos: X
UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 26, 2026 13:18:59 IST

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UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

UP Triple Murder Case: A birthday celebration in the Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr turned into a horrific crime scene on the night of Saturday, after a minor altercation over smearing cake on a face escalated into a triple homicide. Police have identified the deceased as Amardeep Saini, Manish Saini, and Akash Saini. The primary accused, Jeetu Saini, whose birthday was being celebrated, remains at large along with several accomplices. 

UP Triple Murder Case: How Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym in Bulandshahr? 

What was meant to be a celebratory gathering at a local gym and later near a residence soured when the victims reportedly applied cake to the face of the birthday boy, Jeetu Saini. The playful gesture was met with unexpected hostility, leading to a heated argument.

According to SP (Rural) Antriksh Jain, Khurja Nagar police station received information about the shooting, following which police rushed to the spot.

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“Late tonight, the Khurja Nagar police station received information that three young men had been shot. Police immediately arrived at the scene. The young men were admitted to the hospital in critical condition, where they were declared dead. The bodies have been taken for postmortem examination,” he told ANI. 

Bulandshahr Murder Case: Police Arrested Murderer of Triple Murder Case? 

Police said six teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and some suspects have already been taken into custody.

“The family members have named some individuals. The reason revealed is that it was the birthday of one of the accused, during which the deceased put cake on his face. There was an altercation between them. This altercation led to this incident today,” Jain added.

He further said that efforts are underway to arrest all those involved in the case.

“There have been no arrests yet, but efforts are underway. Some people are in custody, and all those involved in the incident will be arrested soon,” he said. 

UP Triple Murder Case Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns

Ignoring the plea for peace, the accused allegedly grabbed seven or eight licensed weapons and rushed to the scene.

“They immediately started firing the moment they arrived and didn’t give anyone a chance,” Sanjay told reporters. Amardeep, his nephew Manish, and Akash were struck multiple times and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Meerut Range DIG, Kalanidhi Naithani, and senior district officials visited the spot late at night to oversee the probe.

Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani on Sunday said that a dispute between a group of youths at a gym led to the shooting incident in Bulandshahr. 

What Happened After UP Triple Murder Case Happened Druing Birthday Party at Bulandshahr Gym? 

“Based on the complaints and the events described by people, some young men had a fight at the gym over something. One of the accused was reportedly celebrating his birthday,” he said.

Naithani added that the local police have intensified efforts to identify and arrest the accused.

“The local police are also conducting checks in the surrounding area. Teams have been formed for arrests. They have also been formed to monitor CCTV footage,” he said.

He further informed that forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot for detailed analysis.

“The field unit is on the scene. They have collected some evidence, which will be analysed separately. At present, it is reported that there was some disagreement between them, due to which a fight broke out,” the DIG said. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Heartbreaking Viral Video: Worker Dies On Spot After Massive Soil Collapse At Pipeline Construction Site In UP’s Aligarh | Watch 

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Tags: Birthday Party MurderBulandshahr ShootingJeetu Saini CaseKhurja Nagar CrimeUP Triple Murder CaseUttar Pradesh crime news

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UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

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UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

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UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’
UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’
UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’
UP Triple Murder Case: 3 Shot Dead After Cake Smearing Prank Goes Wrong During Birthday Celebration at Gym, Accused Returned With 7–8 Guns; ‘Didn’t Give Anyone a Chance’

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