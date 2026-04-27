Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today aiden markram Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

Trump says US pressure has weakened Iran militarily and economically, pushing it toward resolution. He urges Iran to initiate talks while insisting no nuclear weapons will be allowed. Iran continues diplomacy but rejects negotiations under pressure.

Trump hints that the US-Iran conflict could end soon
Trump hints that the US-Iran conflict could end soon

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 27, 2026 04:47:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

Trump Signals Possible Endgame in US–Iran Tensions Amid Military Pressure Claims

US President Donald Trump has suggested that the long-running tensions between the United States and Iran may be approaching a turning point, claiming that sustained military and economic pressure has significantly weakened Tehran and could force it toward a resolution.

Speaking to Fox News on the evolving situation, Trump said, “I think the big advantage is that we’ve taken out their navy in its entirety… They have no air force left. They have no navy left…They’re in bad shape. I mean, they’re really in bad shape. And of course, we’ve done the blockade, and the blockade’s been unbelievably effective, and that means they can’t get any more money,” he said, pointing to what he described as extensive damage to Iran’s military and industrial capabilities.

Trump added that internal divisions within Iran’s leadership could further accelerate the path to an outcome. “Their leaders are gone, which is a good thing. They were far more radicalised than the people that we’re dealing with now. The people we’re dealing with now, some of them are very reasonable people, and others are not. And they’re not getting along. You know, there’s a lot of in-fighting as you know. But you know, they don’t have anti-aircraft equipment, they don’t have radar equipment. It’s all been blown up. Their factories, their missile-making factories have been damaged about 75%, which isn’t 100%, so there’s danger there,” he said, expressing hope that Tehran would take a pragmatic approach moving forward.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump further signalled confidence that the situation could conclude in Washington’s favour. “I hope they’re going to be smart, and if they’re not smart, we’re going to win anyway,” he said, suggesting that an end to the standoff may be approaching.

Washington Pushes Remote Talks as Iran Continues Diplomatic Outreach

Earlier on Sunday, the US President said Washington would not send delegations abroad for negotiations, instead urging Iran to initiate contact. “If they wanna talk, they can come to us or they can call us. We are not sending people to travel 18 hours to meet,” Trump told Fox News, signalling a shift towards remote engagement.

He reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, stating, “They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, there’s no reason to meet,” while adding that discussions, if any, would now take place via telephone.

Meanwhile, Iran has continued its diplomatic outreach, with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi travelling between Oman, Pakistan and Russia to sustain dialogue and explore pathways to de-escalation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, maintained that Tehran would not negotiate under pressure, criticising US actions as inconsistent with diplomatic commitments. He reaffirmed Iran’s position on defending its national interests while calling for regional stability through cooperation.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Trump Pushes White House Ballroom Plan After Chaos at Correspondents’ Dinner, Says ‘Every President for 150 Years Demanded Secure Venue’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpIran nuclear talksMiddle East diplomacyus-iran tensions

RELATED News

Trump Pushes White House Ballroom Plan After Chaos at Correspondents’ Dinner, Says ‘Every President for 150 Years Demanded Secure Venue’

Iran FM Heads Back To Pakistan After US Cancels Talks, Carries Crucial Terms To End Escalating War Tensions

Trump, Starmer Warn Of Global Economic Impact, Urge Swift Restoration Of Vessel Movement Through Strait Of Hormuz

Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? Mashhad Mural Showing Him Among ‘Dead’ Figures Sparks Viral Speculation As He Remains Out Of Public View

What Is The Chernobyl Disaster? How A Midnight Reactor Test Changed The Region Forever; From Radiation Spread Across Europe To A Ghost Town – All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Battleground Season 2 Release Date And Streaming Details: Here’s When And Where Fans Can Watch The Live Action

Shocking Jalpaiguri Train Incident: Boy Falls From Moving Coach, Emergency Chain Allegedly Fails To Stop Train, Watch Video

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 26 After KKR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, But Where Does Mohsin Khan Rank After Fifer in LSG vs KKR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LSG vs KKR: What Happened In The First Super Over Of IPL 2026? Who Was The Hero? Key Highlights

PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans: Check Final Standings On April 26 Ahead Of PSL Playoffs

Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained

Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions
Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions
Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions
Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

QUICK LINKS