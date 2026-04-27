LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket Cole allen bullion market abbas aragchi aiden markram abbas araghchi Dehradun mojtaba khamenei bhopal Ballia double murder iPhone 18 Pro Max Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident NEET admit card Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

US President Donald Trump has dismissed viral conspiracy theories claiming the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting was staged. POTUS also clarified on rape charges against him. The controversy deepened as details of suspect Cole Tomas Allen’s manifesto and background emerged.

Trump rejects ‘staged shooting’, claims rape charges after White House dinner attack. Photo: X.
Trump rejects ‘staged shooting’, claims rape charges after White House dinner attack. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 27, 2026 09:00:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

US President Donald Trump has responded to a wave of online conspiracy theories suggesting that the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was “staged,” following a security breach that forced him to take cover during the event. Trump, 79, was seen hitting the floor and crawling out of Saturday night’s gathering under the protection of Secret Service agents as shots were fired. Moments before the incident, a manifesto allegedly written by the suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was sent to members of his family.

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Social Media Flooded With Conspiracy Theories

In the immediate aftermath, social media platforms were flooded with claims questioning the authenticity of the attack. Some users alleged the shooting was orchestrated to divert attention from Trump’s handling of the war in Iran, declining approval ratings, or to justify his controversial vanity ballroom project amid legal challenges.

By midday Sunday, analytics from TweetBinder showed the term “staged” had appeared in over 300,000 posts on X, reflecting the scale at which the narrative had spread.

You Might Be Interested In

Donald Trump Responds To Conspiracy Theories Around White House Dinner Shooting

During an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell, Trump said he was unaware of such claims until questioned.

“I think they’re more sick than they are con people,” Trump said, referring to those promoting the theories. “But there’s a lot of con in there too.”

“I haven’t heard that last night didn’t happen… usually takes a little bit longer. Usually, they wait about two or three months to start saying that,” he added.

O’Donnell pointed out that similar conspiracy narratives had followed a previous attempt on Trump’s life during a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In that incident, Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet, while the suspected gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service.

‘A Tough Sell’: Trump on White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged Claims

When asked directly about the origins of the rumours that the Washington Hilton hotel shooting was staged, Trump expressed skepticism.

“I think that’d be a tough one,” he said. “I think that would be a tough sell.”

The president himself has previously been associated with promoting controversial claims, including repeated assertions that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged. He has also suggested that Michelle Obama used President Joe Biden’s autopen to issue pardons in his final days in office.

Trump has further described the Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax.”

Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

The interview grew tense when O’Donnell read excerpts from Allen’s manifesto, in which the suspect wrote he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” Trump responded. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

When pressed further, Trump continued, “I’m not a pedophile. Excuse me. Excuse me. I’m not a pedophile. You read that c–p from some sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.”

He added, “Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things… You should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I’m not any of those things.”

Who is Cole Tomas Allen? White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter’s History

Investigators have identified Cole Tomas Allen as a 31-year-old from California who had checked into the hotel prior to the event, a factor officials believe enabled him to bypass outer layers of security typically in place at high-profile gatherings.

He was reportedly armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun and a handgun, at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary findings indicate that Allen did not initially raise concerns. He had an academic background in engineering and computer science and worked as a tutor. 

Also Read: White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cole allencole tomas allendonald trumphome-hero-pos-3us newsWhite House Correspondents DinnerWhite House Correspondents Dinner shooterWhite House Correspondents Dinner shootingWorld news

RELATED News

White House Dinner Shooter Manifesto: Did Cole Allen Refer Trump As ‘Pedophile’ While Naming Kash Patel Only US Official Off Target List?

Trump Hints That The US-Iran Conflict Could End Soon, Saying Iran Is Badly Weakened And Struggling Amid Ongoing Tensions

Heavy Snowstorm Warning Issued As Powerful Winds Hit Colorado, Wyoming And Western U.S. Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Trump Pushes White House Ballroom Plan After Chaos at Correspondents’ Dinner, Says ‘Every President for 150 Years Demanded Secure Venue’

Iran FM Heads Back To Pakistan After US Cancels Talks, Carries Crucial Terms To End Escalating War Tensions

LATEST NEWS

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Mohini Ekadashi Today on April 27th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Top 5 Remedies to Destroy Sins

Gold And Silver Rate Today (27 April 2026): Bullion Slips Amid Strong US Dollar and US–Iran Tensions; Check Gold, Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, And More

Delhi Weather Today (27 April 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alert, Heatwave Warning, Thunderstorms Across NCR, Snow Rumours And Forecast Update

Battleground Season 2 Release Date And Streaming Details: Here’s When And Where Fans Can Watch The Live Action

Shocking Jalpaiguri Train Incident: Boy Falls From Moving Coach, Emergency Chain Allegedly Fails To Stop Train, Watch Video

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 26 After KKR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Madhuvidhu Malayalam Movie Release Update: When And Where Can Fans Finally Watch This Romantic Drama Soon?

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Fixtures, Venue, Timings In PKT, Teams Qualified— All You Need To Know

Mehreen Pirzada Ties the Knot With Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Chail Wedding, Fans Stunned By Beautiful Fairytale Moments

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, But Where Does Mohsin Khan Rank After Fifer in LSG vs KKR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’
Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’
Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’
Was White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Staged? Big Claims Emerge After Cole Allen’s Manifesto Goes Viral, Donald Trump Says ‘I’m Not A Rapist’

QUICK LINKS