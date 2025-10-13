LIVE TV
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised US President Donald Trump as “a man of peace” and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in mediating peace between India and Pakistan. The endorsement came during an international summit in Egypt. Meanwhile, Venezuelan activist Maria Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, dedicated her award to Trump for his support of democracy in Latin America. The developments highlight Trump’s renewed global influence as the Nobel Committee recognized defenders of freedom against authoritarian regimes.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 13, 2025 23:55:24 IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hails Donald Trump For Maintaining Peace And Stopping War Between India And Pakistan, WATCH

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised US President Donald Trump as “a man of peace” and “a leader the world needs the most right now.”

He made the remarks while addressing a global summit in Egypt attended by world leaders. Sharif lauded Trump’s “untiring efforts” to promote peace and stability worldwide.

He said that Trump’s leadership had brought a major breakthrough in global diplomacy, describing the day as “one of the greatest in contemporary history” due to the peace initiatives led by the US President.

Pakistan PM Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

During his address, Shehbaz Sharif officially nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He said that Pakistan recognized Trump’s “extraordinary efforts” to help bring peace between India and Pakistan and achieve a ceasefire. Sharif added that Trump and his “wonderful team” worked tirelessly for regional stability.

“Today again, I nominate this great President for the Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine and wonderful candidate,” he stated. Sharif’s public endorsement came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset also nominated Trump for the same award.

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Award to Trump

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, dedicated her award to Donald Trump. After receiving the honor, Machado posted on X that she dedicated the prize “to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause.”

She praised Trump’s backing for democracy in Latin America and said that his efforts inspired people worldwide. Machado emphasized that the people of Venezuela and other democratic nations counted on the United States and Trump’s leadership to help achieve freedom and justice.

Donald Trump Responds to Machado’s Dedication

Reacting to Machado’s remarks, Donald Trump confirmed that she personally called him after winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump said she told him that she accepted the award “in honor of you, because you really deserved it.” Trump described the gesture as “a very nice thing to do.”

He also mentioned that Machado might have given him the award if he had asked, adding humorously, “I didn’t say, ‘Then give it to me,’ though I think she might have.” Trump’s comments came as global reactions poured in, acknowledging his diplomatic involvement in peace efforts.

While announcing the award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it selected Maria Corina Machado for her role as one of the “courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist authoritarian leadership.” The committee praised her commitment to democracy and human rights in Venezuela.

Global leaders and democracy advocates welcomed the decision, calling it a victory for those who fight oppression. The committee’s announcement coincided with Sharif’s public endorsement of Trump, linking both moments to ongoing global discussions about peace, leadership, and resistance against authoritarian regimes.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 11:53 PM IST
