Taliban Denies Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif And ISI Chief’s Visa Request Thrice: Report

In a major diplomatic blow to Islamabad, Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have refused visa applications submitted by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, ISI Chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, and two senior generals. TOLOnews reported that the rejections occurred over three separate occasions in the past three days. The denials come amid escalating tensions between the two nations following repeated cross-border exchanges and airstrikes.

The move highlights growing hostility and mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan, both of which accuse each other of supporting militants and violating territorial boundaries.

Taliban Blocks High-Level Pakistani Delegation

According to sources cited by TOLOnews, the Pakistani delegation had planned to visit Kabul for peace talks following deadly border clashes along the Durand Line.

The Taliban government, however, rejected their visa requests, signalling a clear breakdown in communication and diplomacy.

Islamabad reportedly sought to ease tensions through direct engagement, but Kabul’s refusal marks an open challenge to Pakistan’s outreach. The situation reflects the deteriorating relationship between both sides, worsened by constant allegations of interference and support for armed groups operating across the border.

Conflicting Statements Add to Confusion

A senior Pakistani official has rejected the TOLOnews report, saying no formal visa applications were submitted to the Afghan government.

The official told Afghanistan International that the visit remained only a proposal under discussion. The conflicting versions of events underline the communication gap and lack of coordination between Islamabad and Kabul.

Diplomatic analysts note that the repeated denial of visas, if confirmed, would represent one of the sharpest signs of mistrust since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, deepening the already fragile bilateral ties.

Border Clashes Fuel Diplomatic Crisis

The visa controversy follows a week of heavy fighting along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, where both sides exchanged fire in Khost and Kunar provinces.

Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes on what it described as “terrorist hideouts,” prompting strong condemnation from Kabul. Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of breaching sovereignty and killing civilians during the operations.

Islamabad, in turn, claimed the attacks targeted militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which allegedly operates from Afghan soil. The violence has left several casualties and pushed both militaries into high alert along the Durand Line.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry recently issued a rare statement, saying it “hoped the Afghan people will be free and have a truly democratic government.” The Taliban viewed the remark as interference in internal affairs and accused Islamabad of hypocrisy.

Kabul also reminded Pakistan of its past involvement in supporting armed groups within Afghanistan. The exchange of statements has added fuel to the growing crisis, turning a long-standing border dispute into a wider diplomatic standoff. Both countries now face international scrutiny over their conduct and commitment to regional stability.

Global Powers Call for Restraint

Global powers have expressed concern as the conflict threatens regional peace. US President Donald Trump, during his flight to Israel, offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling himself “an expert at resolving wars and establishing peace.”

China also urged both sides to maintain restraint, safeguard Chinese personnel, and protect ongoing infrastructure projects. Beijing reminded that “Pakistan and Afghanistan are both China’s friends,” urging dialogue over confrontation.

The ongoing tension has strained South Asia’s diplomatic environment, as both governments harden their stances amid mounting domestic and international pressure.

Must Read: Man Urinates Amid Mass On Altar Of Confession At St. Peter’s Basilica In Vatican City