Home > Viral News > Man Urinates Amid Mass On Altar Of Confession At St. Peter’s Basilica In Vatican City

A man urinated on the Altar of Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica during morning mass, shocking worshippers and tourists. Vatican police intervened immediately, and Pope Francis was informed. The act has drawn widespread outrage on social media, highlighting repeated security challenges at the basilica.

Published: October 13, 2025 03:16:12 IST

A man urinated on the Altar of Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City during a 9 am mass on Friday. Eyewitnesses reported that the man climbed the altar steps, removed his pants, and urinated in front of hundreds of worshippers and tourists.

Vatican police, known as gendarmes, intervened quickly and escorted the man from the basilica. Authorities have not revealed the suspect’s identity, and it remains unclear whether he faces arrest or charges.

Videos of the act circulated widely on social media, drawing outrage from viewers who called it “disgraceful” and “deeply disrespectful.”

Vatican Police Stop Man, Pope Informed

According to Italian media, plainclothes officers present inside the basilica immediately stopped the man and took him away for questioning.

Vatican officials have not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident. Pope Francis was reportedly informed of the act and expressed shock upon learning the news. Security personnel reviewed the situation to ensure the safety of worshippers and tourists. 

Altar Desecration Not First in Recent Years

This is not the first time the Altar of Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica has been desecrated. In February 2024, a man climbed the altar and threw six candelabras to the ground, causing damage.

At that time, Vatican officials said the man suffered from serious mental illness and was handed over to Italian authorities. In June 2023, a Polish man climbed onto the same altar while naked, with the words “Save children of Ukraine” written on his back. These repeated incidents have highlighted the need for heightened security measures within the basilica.

Videos of the Friday incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation. Users described the act as shocking, disrespectful, and offensive to religious practices. Many called for stricter security and preventive measures to protect sacred sites.

Some observers also reflected on previous desecration incidents, noting the challenges Vatican authorities face in maintaining order during large public gatherings. Officials continue to review security arrangements and monitor social media reactions. 

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:16 AM IST
