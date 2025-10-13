LIVE TV
Plane Crash In Fort Worth Near Texas Airport, Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire, Watch

A plane crashed near Hicks Airfield in Tarrant County, Texas, colliding with multiple vehicles and semi-trucks, causing large fires and thick smoke. Emergency teams, including fire and EMS, are on the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed injuries or fatalities.

A plane crashed near Hicks Airfield in Tarrant County, Texas, on Sunday, according to local authorities. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident but did not provide further details.

Hicks Airfield is a private airport located about 16 miles north of Fort Worth. Social media visuals showed emergency vehicles at the scene, with dark smoke rising into the air.

 Multiple semi-trucks were reportedly set on fire due to the crash. Authorities have dispatched several fire departments to contain the blaze, and EMS teams are on standby for possible injuries. Investigators have not yet released information about casualties.

Emergency Response Teams Work to Contain Fire

Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed the plane crash and reported that emergency personnel responded immediately to the scene. Scanner reports indicated multiple fire departments are actively working to control the fire.

Firefighters are setting up extensive water supplies to manage flames affecting semi-trucks and nearby vehicles. EMS teams are staging for potential casualties and assessing the area for hazards. Residents are urged to avoid the vicinity to allow emergency crews to work efficiently.

Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke rising several miles into the sky, highlighting the severity of the crash and the rapid response by first responders.

Several Videos On Social Media

Witnesses and local residents shared multiple visuals of the crash on social media. Photos showed the plane colliding with vehicles and semi-trucks, resulting in fires and heavy smoke.

One post noted that black smoke was visible for several miles, emphasizing the scale of the incident. Emergency crews are coordinating with fire, police, and medical teams to manage the situation.

 Officials continue to investigate the crash site and determine the cause while ensuring public safety in the surrounding area.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of injuries or fatalities resulting from the plane crash near Hicks Airfield. First responders remain on scene, attending to fires and potential casualties. Multiple agencies are collaborating to ensure public safety and clear the affected area. 

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 2:10 AM IST
