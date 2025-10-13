LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return

‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an emotional address ahead of the return of abducted citizens, urging unity and gratitude for Israel’s shared strength. He praised the IDF and civilians for their resilience, while reminding the nation that the campaign was not yet over.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 13, 2025 01:45:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an emotional address to the nation, calling it an evening of both tears and joy. He said the following day would mark the return of abducted citizens to their borders. Netanyahu described the moment as historic, combining sorrow over the release of prisoners with happiness over the homecoming of hostages.

He acknowledged that many had doubted such an outcome, but credited the belief and determination of Israeli fighters and citizens for making it possible. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all who stood firm during difficult times.

Prime Minister Urges Unity After Victories in Ongoing Campaign

Netanyahu urged citizens to set aside divisions and continue to stand together for Israel’s strength and future. He highlighted that joint efforts had produced victories that surprised the world and reaffirmed that Israel had prevailed in every battle.

However, he cautioned that the campaign was not yet over, citing ongoing security challenges. He warned that some enemies were regrouping to strike again but assured citizens that the country remained fully prepared. Netanyahu said the victories had opened new opportunities for the nation and expressed confidence that unity would help Israel overcome all obstacles.

Netanyahu Thanks Soldiers, Families, and Citizens for Their Support

During his address, Netanyahu thanked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, commanders, security agencies, and bereaved families who lost loved ones in service. He also acknowledged the wounded soldiers who continue to carry the scars of war.

He shared that his meetings with the families of abductees influenced his decisions during the conflict. Netanyahu promised that he would not rest until every abducted citizen returned home.

He extended heartfelt thanks to the people of Israel for their unwavering support, faith, and commitment to the nation’s path during challenging times.

Netanyahu Calls for Healing and Building a United Future

Concluding his speech, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the return of the abductees marked the beginning of a new chapter for Israel. He called it a path of building, healing, and unity.

He urged citizens to continue strengthening the state together and to remain united in purpose. Netanyahu expressed hope that the coming period would bring peace and solidarity among the people.

He ended his address with a promise to ensure Israel’s eternal strength, saying, “Together we will continue to win, and with God’s help, we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”

Must Read: UK- India Relationship ‘Alive With Opportunity’ As UK’s HMS Richmond Hosts Business Showcase

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2israel warnetanyahu

RELATED News

Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
WARBURG PINCUS NEARS DEAL TO BUY PSI SOFTWARE FOR MORE THAN 700 MILLION EUROS, SOURCES SAY
UK- India Relationship ‘Alive With Opportunity’ As UK’s HMS Richmond Hosts Business Showcase
Afghanistan Has Other Options If Pakistan Doesn’t Want Peace: Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi
South Carolina Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured In Mass Shooting At Willie’s Bar & Grill On St. Helena Island

LATEST NEWS

DME Non Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH
Australia Creates History In Record Women’s ODI Chase Against India
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened
Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return

QUICK LINKS