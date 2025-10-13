‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an emotional address to the nation, calling it an evening of both tears and joy. He said the following day would mark the return of abducted citizens to their borders. Netanyahu described the moment as historic, combining sorrow over the release of prisoners with happiness over the homecoming of hostages.

He acknowledged that many had doubted such an outcome, but credited the belief and determination of Israeli fighters and citizens for making it possible. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all who stood firm during difficult times.

Prime Minister Urges Unity After Victories in Ongoing Campaign

Netanyahu urged citizens to set aside divisions and continue to stand together for Israel’s strength and future. He highlighted that joint efforts had produced victories that surprised the world and reaffirmed that Israel had prevailed in every battle.

מחר ישובו בנים לגבולם. מחר זו תחילתה של דרך חדשה.

דרך של בנייה, דרך של ריפוי, ואני מקווה – דרך של איחוד לבבות. pic.twitter.com/BepFQzpHTB — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 12, 2025

However, he cautioned that the campaign was not yet over, citing ongoing security challenges. He warned that some enemies were regrouping to strike again but assured citizens that the country remained fully prepared. Netanyahu said the victories had opened new opportunities for the nation and expressed confidence that unity would help Israel overcome all obstacles.

Netanyahu Thanks Soldiers, Families, and Citizens for Their Support

During his address, Netanyahu thanked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, commanders, security agencies, and bereaved families who lost loved ones in service. He also acknowledged the wounded soldiers who continue to carry the scars of war.

He shared that his meetings with the families of abductees influenced his decisions during the conflict. Netanyahu promised that he would not rest until every abducted citizen returned home.

He extended heartfelt thanks to the people of Israel for their unwavering support, faith, and commitment to the nation’s path during challenging times.

Netanyahu Calls for Healing and Building a United Future

Concluding his speech, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the return of the abductees marked the beginning of a new chapter for Israel. He called it a path of building, healing, and unity.

He urged citizens to continue strengthening the state together and to remain united in purpose. Netanyahu expressed hope that the coming period would bring peace and solidarity among the people.

He ended his address with a promise to ensure Israel’s eternal strength, saying, “Together we will continue to win, and with God’s help, we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”

