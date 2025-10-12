UK- India Relationship ‘Alive With Opportunity’ As UK’s HMS Richmond Hosts Business Showcase

LIVE TV
The reception showcased how the UK and India’s free trade agreement (FTA) will make it cheaper, easier, and quicker to do business together – unlocking new opportunities across sectors from manufacturing and defence to clean energy and technology.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 12, 2025 22:09:59 IST

The UK hosted a flagship trade and investment reception, ‘Alive with Opportunity: A UK–India Partnership Celebration’, on HMS Richmond at Mumbai Port on Friday, 10 October, marking the visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to India.

The reception showcased how the UK and India’s free trade agreement (FTA) will make it cheaper, easier, and quicker to do business together – unlocking new opportunities across sectors from manufacturing and defence to clean energy and technology.

The event followed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India in Mumbai this week, where he was joined by the UK’s largest ever trade delegation to India. The visit evidenced the vast opportunities for businesses across the UK and India following our historic FTA, and the launch of our refreshed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vision 2035, in July.

UK Minister for Investment Jason Stockwood and Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker both attended the event after a day of productive business talks with leading UK and Indian businesses.

The Minister for Investment met with Indian firms, outlining the sector-specific partnerships of the FTA framework, new investment opportunities and technology collaboration.

Lord Vernon Coaker also attended a Defence Capability showcase onboard HMS Richmond and met with the India’s Raksha Rajya Mantri (Minister of State for Defence) Shri Sanjay Seth, outlining the opportunities for stronger UK-India defence industrial cooperation to deliver growth and jobs in both countries.

Investment Minister Jason Stockwood said: “Our landmark trade deal with India is already delivering for businesses in both countries with investment boosted across the board.

“I have been inspired by the entrepreneurial energy of the wide range of business leaders, investors, and cultural representatives I’ve met during my visit, and this is a testament to the strong ties we have forged with our Indian partners as we continue to boost trade as part of our Plan for Change.”

UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker said: “It was a pleasure to visit India during a week which saw the UK-India partnership reach new heights. The UK Carrier Strike Group conducted Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy, led by their indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

“We are now entering the era of defence co-production, which will provide mutual benefits to both the countries. The various initiatives demonstrate the growing depth and trust in our relationship, which is even more important to promote peace, security and stability in an increasingly uncertain world.”

The reception followed the first ever British and Indian Carrier Strike Group joint exercise, Exercise Konkan, which commenced earlier this week. New milestones for UK-India defence collaboration were also reached with a £350m deal set to deliver UK missiles for the Indian Army, and the signing of the Implementing Arrangement to advance cooperation on electric-powered engines for naval ships to the next stage, worth an initial £250m.

The ‘Alive with Opportunity’ reception was made possible by the invaluable support of sponsors. The British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai shared special thanks with the platinum sponsor, Premier League, gold partner HSBC India and in-kind partner Diageo India, whose contributions exemplify the strength of UK-India business ties. Their support, along with that of many others, helped to bring the celebration to life and reinforced the shared ambition of a prosperous future for both the UK and India.

Hrishikesh Shende, Managing Director Premier League India, said: “India is home to millions of football fans who follow the Premier League passionately and we are delighted to be supporting the ‘Alive with Opportunity’ showcase. The opening of the Premier League office in Mumbai earlier this year underpins the League’s long-standing commitment to India.

“Looking forward, we will be focusing on getting even closer to our hugely knowledgeable fanbase and continuing our grassroots programmes to support access to high-quality football for young people across the country. The UK-India Free Trade Agreement is a boost to UK companies looking to invest and expand in India – creating business confidence and a framework for closer collaboration.”

The event was attended by more than 400 leading figures representing government, businesses, investors, and cultural icons, celebrating the strengthening partnership between the UK and India spanning trade, investment and defence cooperation, demonstrating the depth and breadth of the UK and India’s relationship.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 10:09 PM IST
