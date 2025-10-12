LIVE TV
Home > Business > Ukrainian Crypto Investor Konstantin Galish Found Dead Amid Crypto Crash In Lamborghini

Ukrainian Crypto Investor Konstantin Galish Found Dead Amid Crypto Crash In Lamborghini

Ukrainian crypto investor Konstantin Galish, also known as Kostya Kudo, was found dead in his Lamborghini following a major cryptocurrency market crash. His death comes amid reports of $30 million losses for investors and global crypto turmoil triggered by Trump’s new China tariffs.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 12, 2025 00:49:21 IST

Ukrainian crypto investor and blogger Konstantin Galish, known online as Kostya Kudo, was found dead in his Lamborghini on Saturday. His death occurred shortly after the global crypto market faced a major crash, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies losing significant value.

According to multiple local media outlets, the 32-year-old investor’s body was discovered in the Obolon district of Kyiv. His sudden death coincided with sharp volatility in the crypto market following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

Reports Confirm Investigation Into Konstantin Galish’s Death

Reports from local media confirmed that authorities have launched an investigation into Konstantin Galish’s death. The blogger’s official Telegram channel also verified the news, stating that the cause of death is under investigation.

Galish’s body was reportedly found inside his luxury car, with initial police statements suggesting no signs of foul play. His death comes hours after the crypto market crash wiped billions in investor value, leading to panic among traders and crypto enthusiasts across the globe.

Binance Square Reports Suicide and $30 Million Investor Loss

According to Binance Square, a platform for crypto discussions, Konstantin Galish reportedly died by suicide. The platform stated that he may have lost around $30 million belonging to investors who had trusted him to manage their funds.

 His followers on social media expressed deep grief, posting tributes and recalling his contributions to crypto education.

The shocking news has raised discussions in the crypto community about investor stress, financial losses, and the emotional impact of market crashes.

Who Was Konstantin Galish?

Konstantin Galish, also known as Kostya Kudo, was a popular Ukrainian crypto investor, content creator, and educator. He co-founded and served as CEO of Cryptology Key Trading Academy, a platform that trained individuals in crypto investment and trading.

His YouTube channel had more than 97,000 subscribers, while his Instagram account was followed by over one lakh users. Galish was known for his market analysis and motivational content for new investors.

His sudden death has left a void in Ukraine’s growing crypto community.

Trump’s Tariffs Linked to Global Crypto Market Crash

Experts believe that Donald Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on China triggered the latest crypto market crash. Trump announced a 100% tariff hike on “any and all critical software” imports from China, in addition to existing 30% duties, raising total tariffs to 130%.

The move led to panic among investors, especially in China, which holds a large share of the global crypto market. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Coin witnessed steep declines following the announcement, marking one of the year’s biggest single-day losses.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 12:49 AM IST
QUICK LINKS